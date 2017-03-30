28°
TWEED: Which roads and facilities are closed?

Nikki Todd | 30th Mar 2017 10:20 AM
Roads across the Tweed shire have been closed due to flooding. Go to myroadinfo.com.au to check out the latest closures.
Roads across the Tweed shire have been closed due to flooding. Go to myroadinfo.com.au to check out the latest closures.

ROADS and facilities across the Tweed have been shut as rain from ex-tropical cyclone Debbie continues to batter the shire.

Go to www.myroadinfo.com.au for road closures .

Tweed roads closures as of 11.45am on March 30, 2017 include:

  • Bilambil Rd
  • Crabbes Creek Rd
  • Kyogle Rd, Byangum Bridge closed
  • Kyogle Rd, at Sharps Rd
  • Mooball Pottsville Rd at Quinns Bridge
  • North Arm Rd, between Wollumbin High School and Numinbah North Arm Rd intersection
  • Palmvale Rd, Palmvale
  • Stokers Rd, Cobaki, north of school
  • Terranora Rd, North Tumbulgum
  • Tyalgum Rd, Tyalgum
  • Limpinwood Rd
  • Numinbah Rd, Nobbys Creek
  • Tumbulgum Rd, Murwillumbah

Gold Coast Airport remains open and operational, but several airlines have cancelled services in and out of the facility, including Tigerair and VirginAustralia for the remainder of the day. Passengers flying with other airlines are encouraged to contact their airline directly regarding the status of their flight.

Tweed Shire council has also closed several of its public facilities, including: Tweed Regional Gallery & Margaret Olley Art Centre (and café), Tweed regional museums, Stotts Creek impounding facility, and council's three libraries at Kingscliff, Tweed Heads and Murwillumbah.

The Tweed Regional Aquatic Centres at Murwillumbah and Kingscliff will close at 1.30pm today, while TRAC Tweed Heads will remain open.

The Stotts Creek Resource Recovery Centre remains open at this stage but customers should avoid using this facility today and tomorrow due to difficult road access to this area.

Council's waste contractor Solo has advised that flooded areas which have waste services scheduled today or tomorrow will be serviced on the next available day, which could be Saturday, Monday or Tuesday. If bins are secure, residents are advised to leave them at the kerb for collection.

"Council staff are responding to fallen trees and dealing with local drainage issues where possible,” Tweed Mayor Katie Milne said.

"However, a lot of areas won't be accessible until the weather improves, especially in the upper catchment.

"Many schools have now closed and if it's at all possible, residents should stay off the roads to stay safe.”

Visit www.tweed.nsw.gov.au for more information on the closure of Council facilities, as well as important emergency information and contact details.

For road closures, see www.myroadinfo.com.au or download the app. This website is a joint initiative of Northern Rivers Councils, and provides guidance on main road closures due to flooding, roadworks or other events, as they are reported.

  • For weather information, go to www.bom.com.au
  • For emergency help in floods and storms call the State Emergency Service (SES) on 132 500 or visit www.ses.nsw.gov.au
Tweed Daily News

Topics:  cyclone debbie road closures tweed flood tweed flood 2017 weather

