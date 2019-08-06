Tweed will be first to have homeless rate counted by govt

THE NSW Government will be conducting a statewide homeless count to further understand the major issue, and the Tweed will be the first region to be counted.

The government is expected to begin the count by the end of this month, and the Tweed Shire and Newcastle will be the first to be surveyed.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said the project would help the government get a clearer idea of the problem across the state.

"The premier is committed to halving the homeless rate by 2025 and one of the things we need to do is to have an accurate count of people who are homeless in our areas,” Mr Provest said.

"This is going to give us an accurate picture of the homeless rate and let us really sink our teeth into the issue.

"My understanding is there will be field officers out in the street at all different hours of the day.”

One major area of concern for the Nationals MP is ensuring residents who are "couch-surfing” are also included in the survey.

He said he hoped there would be a focus on those who moved from place to place, to find ways to help them secure stable accommodation.

"This is a really hard one because often these are people who are staying at friend's houses and they are fairly transient,” Mr Provest said.