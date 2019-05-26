Tweed win in Cairns to climb up the Intrust Super Cup ladder

SUCCESS: Tweed Seagulls havemoved into the top four of the Intrust Super Cup.

SUCCESS: Tweed Seagulls havemoved into the top four of the Intrust Super Cup. Michael Doyle

RUGBY LEAGUE: A double to Talor Walters has guided Tweed Seagulls the consecutive away wins.

The Seagulls were tough during their 30-14 victory over the Northern Pride in Cairns on Saturday.

The NSW side ran in five tries to three, with the Pride's points coming as a consolation late in the game.

Tweed coach Ben Woolf said he was happy with his side's application, especially in the opening 40 minutes.

"It was a very tough first half that was end to end for most of it,” Woolf said.

"Eventually we got some possession and got a try and penalty and then another leading into half time.

"Our ability to control the ball in the first half was the key.”

The Tweed coach praised his fullback Walters, as well as two of his impact players after the win.

"Talor Walters and Riley Jacks were great in attack and Will Matthews had really good impact off the bench,” he said.

The win over the Pride has moved the Seagulls in to the top four of the Intrust Super Cup after 11 rounds.

Tweed will have another good chance acquire two more competition points this weekend when they host the Souths Logan Magpies.

Michael Doyle