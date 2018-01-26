Tweed woman a supermodel in the making

Karina Monaghan has progressed in the Australian Supermodel of the Year competition.

MAKING it to the grand final of the Australian Supermodel of the Year competition means the world to Tweed model Karina Monaghan.

The 19-year-old has been selected to compete for the supermodel title on the catwalk in Bali next month.

"It's a massive step in my career and it's going to bring me a lot of work and a lot of confidence with what I do,” she said.

Her place in the final was cemented after a rigorous audition process on the Gold Coast in November.

"There were three sets of runways that we had to do, swimwear, day wear and evening wear,” Ms Monaghan said.

"It was a bit overwhelming at the start but then just getting to know everybody and getting along, the day got exciting.”

As the countdown to the competition continues, Ms Monaghan has been preparing physically and mentally for the challenge ahead of her.

"I definitely workout nearly every day, I'm eating well and sleeping well, and just going out and buying all the little things I need to take with me,” she said.

"I definitely have to prepare myself mentally, too.

"I've never been overseas by myself before, I've never been in such a big competition before, and I've never gone by myself before.”

If crowned Australian Supermodel of the Year, Ms Monaghan would receive a 12-month modelling contract with a Balinese sponsor.

"I would get more opportunities to go and do the modelling that I like

and that I want to do,” she said.