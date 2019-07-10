Tweed woman critical after Murwillumbah crash

A TWEED Heads woman is in a critical condition in hospital after a crash in South Murwillumbah yesterday.

Emergency crews were called to Tweed Valley Way just after midday, following reports of a collision between a Hyundai i30 and a Holden Captiva.

It is understood both cars were travelling south-bound at the time of the incident.

NSW Police allege the Hyundai then crossed to the wrong side of the road and hit a signpost, before overturning.

The 76-year-old driver of the Hyundai was taken to Gold Coast Hospital in a critical condition with severe head injuries.

Police say the female driver of the Holden and three passengers were not injured.

She has been taken to Murwillumbah Hospital for mandatory testing.