Tweed woman recognised at National Heart Foundation awards

Leoni Warren has won a Golden Shoe award from the Heart Foundation for her leadership to her Banora Point Walkers group

Leoni Warren has won a Golden Shoe award from the Heart Foundation for her leadership to her Banora Point Walkers group

TWEED RESIDENT Leoni Warren has been recognised at the annual Heart Foundation Golden Shoe awards for her efforts in leadership.

The Golden Shoe awards recognise individuals who have made a great effort to their walking groups

Ms Warren, who has been an organiser for the Banora Walkers Heart Foundation Walking group since it was established in 2011, said the award was a great achievement.

“When I received the phone call, I couldn’t believe it,” she said.

“It was a great thrill actually, very pleasing.

“One of the other (group members) did nominate me and everybody, when they heard about it, was pretty pleased, they know we do put a lot into it.

“It is lovely to be recognised by the group.”

Ms Warren said the group provided her with great support and friendships which had helped in a difficult year.

“Knowing that you have got friends out there and if you need to reach out to somebody you know that you can, outside of your normal range of people,” she said.

“Everybody was so anxious to get out and about as soon as we were allowed to do it again.”

Ms Warren encouraged other people who wanted a hobby to try out a local walking group.

“I think it’s most beneficial to a lot of people, like I said we have a lot of camaraderie which goes on between us and the friendships and people might want to think about starting one up,” she said.

The Heart Foundation’s director of active living, Adjunct Professor Trevor Shilton, congratulated this year’s Golden Shoe Award winners.

“These award recipients have all demonstrated a wonderful commitment to walking, which will in turn inspire and encourage others to be more physically active,” Professor Shilton said.

To see more visit www.heartfoundation.org.au.