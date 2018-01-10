Menu
Login
News

Tweed women tie the knot in sunrise ceremony

Cabarita couple Zoe Nolan and Michelle Edwards, with celebrant Shane Vincent (centre), ahead of their wedding at Point Danger on January 9, when they are due to become one of the first same-sex couples married in Australia.
Cabarita couple Zoe Nolan and Michelle Edwards, with celebrant Shane Vincent (centre), ahead of their wedding at Point Danger on January 9, when they are due to become one of the first same-sex couples married in Australia. Tweed Daily News
by Alina Rylko and Liana Turner

AS THE sun rose over Point Danger yesterday, two Cabarita women were due to say "I do” at one of the first formal, legally binding same-sex marriage ceremonies in Australia.

Zoe Nolan, 38, and Michelle Edwards, 46, have been together for 11 years but didn't consider marriage until the postal vote showed 61.5% of Australians agreed the definition of marriage should be changed.

With the support of their family and friends, the couple was confident in their relationship status, but "didn't want to get their hopes up” in case the majority of Australia voted "no”.

"It was a shame it had to go to a vote, considering it's a basic human right,” Ms Nolan said.

"But we didn't get overly political about it. In the end, seeing how many Australians voted, and how many were in support, was amazing.”

Zoe and Michelle will wed on January 9, 2018, at Point Danger, Coolangatta.
Zoe and Michelle will wed on January 9, 2018, at Point Danger, Coolangatta. Contributed

Ms Edwards said they hadn't invested too much energy or emotion into the idea of marriage until they knew it was possible.

"We thought about eloping (to Las Vegas) but other than that we hadn't really thought about it because we didn't think it was going to be possible,” she said.

And the Tweed community is showing their support, in spades. To celebrate the historic moment, local celebrant Shane Vincent has organised vendors to donate about $10,000 in services for the day.

"I have been a big advocate for marriage equality in Australia and what better way to celebrate than to make one gay couple's dreams come true?” Mr Vincent said.

"We all wanted to do something special for a special couple (and) vendors want to show their backing and support for this historic moment for Australian marriage.”

He said being part of one of the first same-sex weddings since the decision would be "something to tell the grandkids about”.

Ms Nolan - a former Matilda football player - was planning on wearing white, Ms Edwards was due to wear navy as were the bridesmaids - of which there were two on each side.

Zoe Nolan and Michelle Edwards, with celbrant Shane Vincent (centre), are looking forward to becoming one of the first same sex married couples on Tuesday 09 January 2018.
Zoe Nolan and Michelle Edwards, with celbrant Shane Vincent (centre), are looking forward to becoming one of the first same sex married couples on Tuesday 09 January 2018. Tweed Daily News

"We're really excited. We've been together for 11 years so it's like the icing on the cake,” Ms Nolan said.

"We're just excited to have the opportunity. It's pretty historic.”

Ms Edwards' late mother's diamonds will be used to make a wedding ring to be exchanged before 60 of their closest friends.

For the first time in Australia's history, their vows will read that marriage is between "two people” and not a "man and woman”.

"We are excited to finally have the opportunity to celebrate our love and be recognised by Australia as equals and have equal rights,” Ms Edwards said.

The vendors who donated their services included:

  • Photography: Leigh Warner Photography
  • Video: Geoff From Motion Art Wedding Films
  • Hair: Alesha From Studio-eleven are up early getting the girls' hair done
  • Make-up: Meraki Beauty Collective
  • Flowers: Florals and Co
  • Arbour, chairs, runners: Beautiful Weddings Australia
  • Celebrant: Shane Vincent 0407076821.

Topics:  marriage equality marriage equality postal survey point danger same sex marriage tweed weddings weddings

Tweed Daily News
Laugh with women like you at comedy shows

Laugh with women like you at comedy shows

Every woman knows a woman like themselves and the ladies behind the hilarious comedy Women Like Us put that familiarity in the spotlight

Sunnyboys bring back halcyon days of summer

HOMEGROWN: The Tweed's favourite band, The Sunnyboys, return to Twin Towns for a rare concert on January 26.

Kingscliff's own Sunnyboys will soon return to play homeground show

Big year ahead for surfers

TOP JOB: Last time Taj won at Burleigh Point was back in 1997 taking out the Brothers Neilsen Pro Junior.

All the local surfing world dates you need to diarise in 2018

Welcome sign lights up southern entry to Gold Coast

WELCOME: A new 'GC' sign has been opened at the Gold Coast Airport ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

Huge new art installation welcomes visitors outside airport

Local Partners