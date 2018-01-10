Tweed women tie the knot in sunrise ceremony

Cabarita couple Zoe Nolan and Michelle Edwards, with celebrant Shane Vincent (centre), ahead of their wedding at Point Danger on January 9, when they are due to become one of the first same-sex couples married in Australia.

AS THE sun rose over Point Danger yesterday, two Cabarita women were due to say "I do” at one of the first formal, legally binding same-sex marriage ceremonies in Australia.

Zoe Nolan, 38, and Michelle Edwards, 46, have been together for 11 years but didn't consider marriage until the postal vote showed 61.5% of Australians agreed the definition of marriage should be changed.

With the support of their family and friends, the couple was confident in their relationship status, but "didn't want to get their hopes up” in case the majority of Australia voted "no”.

"It was a shame it had to go to a vote, considering it's a basic human right,” Ms Nolan said.

"But we didn't get overly political about it. In the end, seeing how many Australians voted, and how many were in support, was amazing.”

Ms Edwards said they hadn't invested too much energy or emotion into the idea of marriage until they knew it was possible.

"We thought about eloping (to Las Vegas) but other than that we hadn't really thought about it because we didn't think it was going to be possible,” she said.

And the Tweed community is showing their support, in spades. To celebrate the historic moment, local celebrant Shane Vincent has organised vendors to donate about $10,000 in services for the day.

"I have been a big advocate for marriage equality in Australia and what better way to celebrate than to make one gay couple's dreams come true?” Mr Vincent said.

"We all wanted to do something special for a special couple (and) vendors want to show their backing and support for this historic moment for Australian marriage.”

He said being part of one of the first same-sex weddings since the decision would be "something to tell the grandkids about”.

Ms Nolan - a former Matilda football player - was planning on wearing white, Ms Edwards was due to wear navy as were the bridesmaids - of which there were two on each side.

"We're really excited. We've been together for 11 years so it's like the icing on the cake,” Ms Nolan said.

"We're just excited to have the opportunity. It's pretty historic.”

Ms Edwards' late mother's diamonds will be used to make a wedding ring to be exchanged before 60 of their closest friends.

For the first time in Australia's history, their vows will read that marriage is between "two people” and not a "man and woman”.

"We are excited to finally have the opportunity to celebrate our love and be recognised by Australia as equals and have equal rights,” Ms Edwards said.

