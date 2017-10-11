Tweed yogis to bend live from the TODAY Show

Heatwave Hot Yoga owner Amy Arnell, and Gopali Dasi Doyle and Zuzana Meskova will be sharing an alternative Tweed artform on the TODAY Show.

CONVERTING Channel Nine's TODAY Show entertainment guru Richard Wilkins into a Tweed yoga enthusiast could prove to be a bright sight for sore eyes.

Broadcasting live from the Tweed Regional Gallery and Margaret Olley Centre in Murwillumbah on Friday, the hit morning show is set for the ultimate introduction to the ancient art of yoga - a key ingredient in the fabric of the Tweed Valley's healthy alternative lifestyle.

While Wilkins may have straddled a camel in the Queensland town of 1770 in a first settlers- themed broadcast last month, he may swap his British sailor's jacket for something a little more fitting when Tweed's Heatwave Hot Yoga hosts a live class on the show.

"We have asked for Richard to bring his lycra," Heatwave Hot Yoga creator and owner Amy Arnell said with a laugh.

"I hope he does (wear active wear). The thought had crossed my mind, it would be hilarious."

Richard Wilkins rides a Camel live from the Today Show in 1770. Mike Richards GLA260917TGAL

Heatwave Hot Yoga, which has studios at Kingscliff, Cabarita and Murwillumbah, has been invited onto the show to host a live Vinyasa flow class with their unique blend of flexibility and relaxation.

Beaming into thousands of homes across Australia, the bendy experience will be Mr Wilkins' first foray into the world of yoga on breakfast television.

"It will be a good introduction (for him) to yoga and we'll have a bit of fun," said Murwillumbah studio co-owner and manager Zuzana Meskova.

"We're not sure what to expect, but we're just over the moon to share it from the TODAY Show platform."

Amy Arnell and Zuzana Meskova demonstrate a heatwave plank on the Tweed Contributed

Arnell, a former veterinarian who opened Heatwave's first studio in Kingscliff after falling in love with yoga while travelling through India, said the broadcast would be a great opportunity.

"I'm pretty blown away. It's beyond the scope of what I ever thought was possible for my little yoga studio which I started five years ago out of pure passion," Ms Arnell said.

"It's a great opportunity to do something I haven't done before. If it gets people talking about yoga they'll find it (studio) close to home, and the more people doing yoga the better."

Heatwave yogis and those interested can get down to the Tweed Regional Gallery on Friday morning to see the live broadcast from 5.30am-9am (NSW).

To experience a class, visit Heatwave Hot Yoga online.

* Mt Warning Tours will operate a regular shuttle bus from 6am from the Visitor Information Centre at Murwillumbah Train Station to the Art Gallery for residents keen on viewing the broadcast.