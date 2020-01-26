Tweed young gun claims her second top grom gong

Tweed Heads surfer Quincy Symonds took out the 12-year girls' final at the Rip Curl GromSearch national final on January 14.

TWEED Heads surfer Quincy Symonds has claimed her second 12-year girls’ final in as many years at the Rip Curl GromSearch national final.

The competition, held on January 14, resulted in the crowning of six new national champions following a handful of exciting finals in playful two-foot wedges at Woonona Beach.

Symonds won victory against fellow event standout Manly’s Ruby Trew.

The north coast natural-footer put on a blistering display of rail surfing in the final, posting a giant 15.93 two-wave heat total to claim the win.

Both Symonds and Drew showed they would be the girls to beat as they put on commanding performances over the course of their 12-year girls’ quarterfinals.

The pair claimed their respective spots with heat totals in excess of 13 and as a result earned their position into the semi-finals and then onto the finals.

Symonds then took to the waves last weekend to compete at the 2020 Hydralyte Pro Junior Series at Dunbah Beach in pumping conditions.

Competing against 18-year-olds, the young gun progressed to the quarterfinals where she was narrowly eliminated.