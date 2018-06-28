Tweed youth leaving legacy of good work for future

STUDENT leaders from across the Tweed came together last week as part of a new initiative to share ideas and break down the barriers between state and private schools.

The initiative was held at Tweed River High School last Wednesday, after the school's captains Corey Cox and Hine-Rei Berryman proposed the idea of hosting their counterparts from the Tweed's other high schools for a workshop on leadership.

Issues addressed included sharing stories on how their school deals with serious issues such as bullying, mental health and sexuality, as well as plans for the future.

Tweed River High principal Leisa Conroy said she was extremely proud of the school leaders, and hoped the idea would set a precedent for years to come.

"This concept was initiated by our captains Corey Cox and Hine-Rei Berryman, who with the support of the T5 principals, coordinated the event,” she said.

"They came to speak to me about this initiative and how they wanted to get all of the captains from all of the schools in Tweed and Murwillumbah so they can collaborate on ideas and strengthen SRCs across the schools and generally have a better understanding of the needs of all students across the Tweed.

"And they very specifically said they really wanted to include all schools.”

CAPTAINS: Courtney Townsend and Corey Cox at the workshop. Scott Powick

Tweed River High captain Corey Cox said the main issues of concern for youth in the Tweed included future employment, drugs and alcohol and the poor image of the Tweed.

"The image of youth in the Tweed is a problem,” Mr Cox said.

"It always seems to be frowned upon that we are always the trouble makers, it seems the image of Tweed in general compared to the Gold Coast and other areas, is unfair to a degree. There is always the one per cent who ruin it for the rest of us. It is the little things we can fix up, like the drugs and alcohol that we can fix up.”

For Banora Point High School captain Courtney Townsend, the global "Me-too” campaign, which looks at gender equality, is a main issue facing youth of today.

"We need to create a safe environment where victims can come and speak out,” Ms Townsend said.

Captains from the T5 schools, including Tweed River, Kingscliff, Banora Point, Murwillumbah and Wollumbin attended the day along with their counterparts from private schools including St Joseph's, Mt St Patrick College and Lindisfarne.

Guest speakers included Sylvia Roylance, from Tweed Shire Council and Claire Cottone and her team from Headspace who presented workshops on the day.