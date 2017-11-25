Menu
Tweed/Byron command won't face merger

Tweed/Byron LAC will be renamed, but the borders won't change.
Liana Turner
by

TWEED/BYRON LAC Superintendent Wayne Starling has welcomed news the command will not be merged with neighbouring regions as part of changes to NSW Police.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller and Deputy Commissioner Regional Field Operations Gary Worboys announced the changes planned for regional NSW on Thursday.

The Tweed/Byron LAC will be renamed the Tweed/ Byron Police District as 34LACs are replaced by 26police districts under the changes, which will be put in place in coming months.

Supt Starling said a merger would have had "no benefit" for local communities.

"We're not losing any staff and we're not being amalgamated," Supt Starling said.

"I didn't want a larger command. I'm more than happy."

Commissioner Fuller said increasing frontline police and making the workforce more flexible in the regions had been a key part of the changes.

"The new police district model has been designed to significantly improve our capability to service regional NSW," he said.

He added the districts would be supported by the newly-instated Region Enforcement Squads, to be based in Wagga Wagga, Dubbo, Tamworth and Coffs-Clarence.

A new Domestic Violence High Risk Offender Team will also be implemented in the western region.

"Policing in regional and rural communities differs greatly from the city and our approach recognises the unique needs and challenges of both models," Commissioner Fuller said.

Deputy Commissioner Worboys said the changes would bring a "dynamic and flexible approach to investigations" and highlight "important community issues like domestic and family violence and mid-level drug supply".

