Tweed's Anzac fountain has fallen into disrepair

Brad Clare wants to see the Anzac memorial fountain switched back on at Chris Cunningham Park, near Jack Evans Boat Harbour.

TWEED Heads' main memorial fountain is no longer a bubbling source of Anzac pride as the RSL and council disagree over who is responsible for its upkeep.

Usually the key feature of Anzac Day ceremonies, the Chris Cunningham Park fountain next to the Twin Towns Services Club hasn't flowed with water in months.

Tweed resident Brad Clare said he believed it was disrespectful that the fountain wasn't in operation throughout the year.

Reflections of the veterans who attended the Anzac Day dawn service at Tweed Heads. Scott Davis

"The fountain should operate all year round as a respect to the veterans and it would make the memorial a more attractive area, rather than have a defunct, quite unsightly disused fountain in the vicinity,” Mr Clare said.

"I feel both the RSL and council have a duty to maintain the fountain as it's on council land and the RSL has a responsibility as it's a memorial to the Anzac and veterans, who the RSL is supposed to support and represent.

"I believe (Twin Towns) is one of the wealthiest clubs in the country. They're always doing it up with new carpets and lights and throwing money everywhere except the right place.”

He said if the fountain couldn't be fixed council and the RSL should provide something more appropriate.

"Even if it wasn't running 24 hours a day ... at least have water in it to make it attractive,” he said.

"Otherwise it should be moved. They could even put a rose garden here.”

The Tweed Heads and Coolangatta RSL sub-branch and the Tweed Shire Council said none of them owned the fountain.

RSL sub branch president Joe Russell said he would meet council on Monday to discuss the fountain.

"The fountain has major problems with water leaking under the ground,” he said. "We will know more after this meeting.”

Council's unit co-ordinator of recreation services Matt McCann said the fountain, which was built by the RSL, was in need of serious work.

"It is in poor condition with a number of leaks, which has led to it only being turned on during special ceremonies such as Anzac Day,” he said.

"The meeting will discuss options for revitalising the fountain or other options for alternative memorials if that proves too costly."