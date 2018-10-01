Tweed's Australia Day festivities still up in the air

DATE CONTROVERSY: Councils around Australia will decide if they continue to celebrate Australia Day on January 26.

TWEED Shire Council is yet to decide if it will continue traditional Australia Day celebrations, as councils around Australia face pressure from the Federal Government about the national holiday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week stripped Byron Shire Council's right to conduct citizenship ceremonies, after councillors there voted to change the annual Australia Day celebrations to January 25 in 2019.

Councils across the country have 28 days to inform the government what their plans are for Australia Day and if they intend to change the date.

Deputy Mayor Chris Cherry said councillors hadn't discussed whether Tweed should celebrate Australia Day on January 26 with the rest of the country.

"I'm not saying that we won't have a discussion about it but there hasn't been any talk within our council,” Cr Cherry said.

"People are saying to me they would like to have it on a more inclusive day.”

A number of Melbourne councils last year also lost their right to hold citizenship ceremonies after deciding not to hold events on January 26.