Tweed's best: Six honoured in Queen's Birthday list

FROM archaeology to the sport of snooker, six Tweed residents have been recognised for their outstanding service to Australia as part of this year's Queen's Birthday Honours awards.

The six are among a group of 891 recipients announced on Monday by Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove, recognising a diverse range of contributions and service across all fields, including professional endeavours, community work, Australia's Defence Force and Emergency Services.

"To all recipients, I offer my deepest congratulations, admiration and respect for your contribution to our nation,” the Governor-General said.

"We are fortunate as a community to have so many outstanding people willing to dedicate themselves to the betterment of our nation and it is only fitting that they have been recognised through the Australian Honours system.

"Since 1975 these awards have helped to define, encourage and reinforce Australian goals and values.

"They identify role models who give without thought of recognition or personal gain.

"Today's recipients now join the company of almost 50,000 women and men whose meritorious and brave actions have enriched our community and our lives. Their qualities - compassion, dedication, generosity, selflessness, tolerance, and energetic ambition - inspire and motivate us.

"For over 40 years these honours have helped to define, encourage and reinforce our national aspirations and ideals by acknowledging exceptional Australians. Today, we add a new group of names to those we should all admire.

"On behalf of all Australians, I thank them for their contributions.

"We are a stronger, safer and more caring nation because of them.”

The six Tweed recipients include:

Harlie Axford, OAM (Chillingham), recognised for his services to drama and music, founder of the Chillingham Voices Community Choir.

(Chillingham), recognised for his services to drama and music, founder of the Chillingham Voices Community Choir. Judy Birmingham, AM , (Pottsville) recognised for her services to academia in the field of historical archaeology.

, (Pottsville) recognised for her services to academia in the field of historical archaeology. Troy Green, PSM, (Casuarina) General Manager of the Tweed Shire Council, recognised for his services to the community.

(Casuarina) General Manager of the Tweed Shire Council, recognised for his services to the community. Dr John Moran, AM , (Murwillumbah) Murwillumbah Hospital Unit Director, recognised for his services to medicine in northern NSW.

, (Murwillumbah) Murwillumbah Hospital Unit Director, recognised for his services to medicine in northern NSW. Desmond Turner OAM, (Banora Point) recognised for this services to snooker.

* Janet Woods OAM, (Banora Point), recognised for her services to the community as a Pink Lady hospital volunteer.