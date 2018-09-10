Tweed's biggest dinner party is serving up something special

YUMMY: Tweed Foodie Fest is back, bigger than ever.

YUMMY: Tweed Foodie Fest is back, bigger than ever. Contributed

THE Tweed's biggest dinner party is back and it's time to book a table.

The Tweed Foodie Fest in Murwillumbah showcases the unique flavours of the region, including mouth-watering food and locally brewed alcohol.

Festival spokesman Michael Simmons said this year's event was not to be missed.

"For one night only, the main street of Murwillumbah will be once again transformed into a vibrant marketplace of food stalls, showcasing the fresh produce and gastronomic diversity of the Tweed,” Mr Simmons said.

"As you meander up the street, local restaurants will serve up tasting plates for allowing you to experience the tastes and flavours of the Tweed in a progressive dinner style.

"Tweed Shire attracts innovative chefs, farmers and artisans. They are drawn here by the spectacular landscape, rich range of produce and laid-back lifestyle.”

Book your spot for the Tweed Foodie Fest. Contributed

While the event is free, anybody wishing to enjoy the festivities should book a table by visiting the event's Facebook page.

"Come along, eat, drink, mingle, sit at a table with your friends, enjoying the flavours and tastes of the Tweed, whilst listening to live music from Tweed Creative Studios,” Mr Simmons said.

"Join your community to celebrate the return of Tweed Food Fest, a celebration of the bounty and abundance of this special place we call the Tweed.”

When: 5-11pm on Saturday, December 1

Where: Main St and Whart St, Murwillumbah

Cost: Free

Info: www.facebook.com/TweedFoodFest