Tweed's business awards are back

IT'S time to shine a spotlight on some of the best businesses in the Tweed.

Nominations for the 2018 Business Excellence Awards Tweed Shire (BEATS) are now open.

BEATS event coordinator Rhi Brinsmead said this year's awards, which are in collaboration between the business chambers of Kingscliff, Tweed and Murwillumbah, aim to encourage businesses to let the world know the great work they're doing.

"If you are a business in the Tweed Shire and deserve some recognition for your efforts, then you should enter the BEATS,” she said.

"This awards program is an excellent incentive for businesses to gain recognition at a local and regional level, raise the profile of their business, showcase their business to a shire-wide audience, increase their brand reputation and benchmark their business year on year against other businesses in their area and industry.”

Entry is free and close June 15. Awards will be announced at the black tie gala on July 28 at Seagulls Club.

There are 18 categories to enter, with no limit on how many categories you can enter.

For more info visit www.beatsawards.com.au