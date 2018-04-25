Tweed's female veterans march with honour on Anzac Day

Returned Servicewoman Annie Strawbridge was one of the flag bearers for the Tweed Heads Anzac Day service.

FEMALE veterans across the country led their local Anzac Day marches as a reminder to others of the impact women have played in combat.

While it might have been a novelty for some to see women leading the march, for most female veterans the opportunity symbolised a chance to participate in annual Anzac Day tradition without having to prove themselves.

Four Tweed Heads and Coolangatta RSL Sub Branch members led the Tweed Heads march today from Border St towards Chris Cunningham Park, ahead of the memorial service.

After having served in East Timour and Somalia, Annie Strawbridge said she was excited to be a part of the day's events.

"I haven't marched for a long time," she said.

"I just thought that it was much more of a male-dominated thing."

Ms Strawbridge is part of the nationwide movement "By The Left" campaign, which aims to draw attention to the fact women have served their country and deserve the same respect as their male counterparts.

"You get questioned a lot wearing your medals," Ms Strawbridge said.

"(People ask) why are you wearing someone else's medals? A lot of the elder generation don't understand that females do go into the combat regions these days and do active service.

"But women are now being recognised, which is really good and I feel really proud."

Tweed Heads and Coolangatta RSL Sub Branch secretary John Griffin dedicated today's Anzac Day ceremony to female veterans in a touching nod to their years of service.