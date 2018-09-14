Tweed's finest young netballers ready for battle

The Cudgen Classics prepare for their grand final against the Terranora Tornadoes.

The Cudgen Classics prepare for their grand final against the Terranora Tornadoes. Richard Mamando

THAT moment everyone plays for, the fraction of a second where the butterflies hit a climax and then disappear into infinity at the umpire's opening whistle, is nearly upon the Tweed's young netballers.

Tomorrow is grand final day at Arkinstall park where 18 junior teams across nine matches will do battle for the ultimate prize.

An opening ceremony at 12.15pm will start proceedings before four matches at 12.30pm begin with a shotgun start.

A full presentation will follow the games.

Kingscliff Asteroids will take on the Sharp Shooter Spartans at 2pm tomorrow in grand final netball action. Richard Mamando

Matches

12.30pm: Sharp Shooter Sharpies v Kingy Galaxys

12.30pm: LAS Green v Wildcat Leopards

12.30pm: Terranora Tornadoes v Cudgen Classics

12.30pm: Kingy Starlights v Saints Rubies

2pm: Bobcats v Sharp Shooters

2pm: Wildcat Tigers v Seagulls SCU

2pm: Centaur Spirits v Cudgen Crew

2pm: LAS White v Cudgen Comets

2pm: Kingy Asteroids v Sharp Shooter Spartans