Menu
Login
The Cudgen Classics prepare for their grand final against the Terranora Tornadoes.
The Cudgen Classics prepare for their grand final against the Terranora Tornadoes. Richard Mamando
Netball

Tweed's finest young netballers ready for battle

Steve Vivian
by
14th Sep 2018 12:30 PM

THAT moment everyone plays for, the fraction of a second where the butterflies hit a climax and then disappear into infinity at the umpire's opening whistle, is nearly upon the Tweed's young netballers.

Tomorrow is grand final day at Arkinstall park where 18 junior teams across nine matches will do battle for the ultimate prize.

An opening ceremony at 12.15pm will start proceedings before four matches at 12.30pm begin with a shotgun start.

A full presentation will follow the games.

Kingscliff Asteroids will take on the Sharp Shooter Spartans at 2pm tomorrow in grand final netball action.
Kingscliff Asteroids will take on the Sharp Shooter Spartans at 2pm tomorrow in grand final netball action. Richard Mamando

Matches

12.30pm: Sharp Shooter Sharpies v Kingy Galaxys

12.30pm: LAS Green v Wildcat Leopards

12.30pm: Terranora Tornadoes v Cudgen Classics

12.30pm: Kingy Starlights v Saints Rubies

2pm: Bobcats v Sharp Shooters

2pm: Wildcat Tigers v Seagulls SCU

2pm: Centaur Spirits v Cudgen Crew

2pm: LAS White v Cudgen Comets

2pm: Kingy Asteroids v Sharp Shooter Spartans

arkinstall park grand finals 2018 junior netball netball tweed netball tweed sport
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Property in lockdown after Hendra outbreak

    Property in lockdown after Hendra outbreak

    Health A Tweed property is in quarantine following the death of a horse on Wednesday.

    • 14th Sep 2018 2:03 PM
    Murwillumbah facilities set for huge funding boost

    Murwillumbah facilities set for huge funding boost

    Politics More than $500,000 secured in funding for town facilities.

    • 14th Sep 2018 1:49 PM
    The fighting fury is ready to roar

    The fighting fury is ready to roar

    Sport Yellow and black to be unleashed as Tigers play for the premiership.

    • 14th Sep 2018 1:18 PM
    Horse euthanased after Hendra virus confirmed

    Horse euthanased after Hendra virus confirmed

    Environment The animal's owner noticed it was lethargic and not eating properly.

    Local Partners