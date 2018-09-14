Tweed's finest young netballers ready for battle
THAT moment everyone plays for, the fraction of a second where the butterflies hit a climax and then disappear into infinity at the umpire's opening whistle, is nearly upon the Tweed's young netballers.
Tomorrow is grand final day at Arkinstall park where 18 junior teams across nine matches will do battle for the ultimate prize.
An opening ceremony at 12.15pm will start proceedings before four matches at 12.30pm begin with a shotgun start.
A full presentation will follow the games.
Matches
12.30pm: Sharp Shooter Sharpies v Kingy Galaxys
12.30pm: LAS Green v Wildcat Leopards
12.30pm: Terranora Tornadoes v Cudgen Classics
12.30pm: Kingy Starlights v Saints Rubies
2pm: Bobcats v Sharp Shooters
2pm: Wildcat Tigers v Seagulls SCU
2pm: Centaur Spirits v Cudgen Crew
2pm: LAS White v Cudgen Comets
2pm: Kingy Asteroids v Sharp Shooter Spartans