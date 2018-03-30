Tweed's flood damage is still felt 12 months on from Debbie

DEVASTATION: Chris Andreas takes stock of the disaster during the big clean up at Tumbulgum.

DEVASTATION: Chris Andreas takes stock of the disaster during the big clean up at Tumbulgum. Glenn Hampson

ONE year after record floods tore through the region, the Tweed is still struggling to recover from the disaster that claimed six lives in the shire and cost millions of dollars in damaged infrastructure.

Tweed Shire was inundated by record rainfall on March 30-31, 2017, causing the Tweed River to peak at Uki at 12.91m (1.51m higher than the 1974 record) and 6.25m at Murwillumbah (0.21m above the 1954 record).

The record flood left residents devastated in its wake, as hundreds of homes - many previously thought safe from rising waters - were destroyed.

Phil Taylor from South Murwillumbah Prospero street premises resembles a war zone due to heavy flooding after Thursday nights rain deluge caused the Tweed River to break its banks.Photo: Scott Powick Daily News SCOTT POWICK

As the community began to rally around the families of Gitana Schiphoni, 36, Marc Austin, 47, and Matthew Roser, 46, whose lives were lost at the height of the deluge, it suffered a further blow when news hit of the deaths of Stephanie King, 43, and her two children, Ella-Jane Kabealo, 11, and Jacob Kabealo, 7, who died after their van plunged into the Tweed River at North Tumbulgum.

As the community mourned, a Mud Army of volunteers came out, determined to do what they could to help others in the days after the flood.

"One side of the emotional recovery is that people are still reflecting on the amount of assistance given, people who were strangers that drove around and handed out food and water and helped with the clean-up,” said Tumbulgum Residents Association president Jenny Kidd, who helped coordinate the recovery in her village.

"People look back on that and are encouraged by the humanity.”

But many still remain traumatised, with about 100 people still believed to remain displaced as a result of the floods, according to Murwillumbah Community Centre co-ordinator Amanda Lindh.

"There's still people who are homeless 12 months on, it's not acceptable,” Ms Lindh said.

"Physically people may have started recuperating but financially and mentally people are still coming to terms with everything. I think the mental impact is just now starting to become a reality for people. We've had a lot of people suffer PTSD.”

An aerial view of some of the flooding in Murwillumbah, taken on April 1, 2017. Tweed Shire Council

Tweed Shire Council's general manager Troy Green said $46.65 million worth of council assets had been damaged during the floods, with full recovery still some time away.

"Around 1500 road defects attributed to the flood were logged by engineering inspectors across 169 council roads,” Mr Green said, referring to the $28.9 million of damage to roads and bridges.

"To use an analogy there are 1500km of roads in the shire and basically Council has to stop every 700m to fix a problem that has arisen from the floods.”

While more than 1200 minor roads and bridges have been repaired, Mr Green said Council doesn't have the budget to continue carrying out much-needed flood repairs on top of current and planned projects.

"There is a $6.7million shortfall which will need to be funded from the existing budget by delaying existing works to subsequent years,” he said.

"Council is also taking the opportunity to improve some of the damaged assets and therefore only partial funding is available.”

Council recently entered into a Voluntary House Raising scheme and will also work to permanently remove at-risk people from high flood areas, which is expected to take years to execute.

Tweed Shire Council suffered $46.65 million in flood damages, including:

$3.5M for water and sewerage

$6.9M for plant and vehicles

$2.5M for buildings and contents

$28.9M for bridges and roads

$250,000 for sports fields

$4.1M for flood assets

$500,000 for riparian waterway infrastructure