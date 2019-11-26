Tweed’s golden opportunity to capitalise on Gold Coast airport development

The Tweed Chamber of Commerce is looking to capitalise on a planned southern access point to the Gold Coast Airport to promote the attractions of the shire.

A SOUTHERN access to the Gold Coast Airport (GCA) off the former Pacific Highway could present the Tweed with a golden opportunity to draw visitors south according to the Tweed Chamber of Commerce.

Gold Coast Airport Chief Operator Officer Marion Charlton and Executive General Manager of Property and Development, Carl Bruhn addressed the Greater Southern Gold Coast Chamber of Commerce breakfast at Coolangatta recently and laid out progress of major works and future plans at the airport.

Mr Bruhn said as part of the Master Plan, a second access road will be opened to the former highway, providing quick access to the M1 and to the Tweed through a controlled intersection.

The prospect of having easier access to the airport from the Tweed has prompted a call by the local Chamber of Commerce for the entrance to the Tweed to be “smartened up”.

Tweed Chamber of Commerce board member Lenny McLean said the southern entry point would provide a great alternative to the existing Bilinga access to the airport and could be a win-win for businesses south of the border.

“Not only would it ease congestion getting to and from the terminal but it would provide quick access south and that it something which we should capitalise on,” Mr McLennan said.

“With the new international terminal providing greater opportunities to promote the Tweed, we should be seriously looking at having a far greater presence at the airport, particularly in letting passengers know what is on offer south of the Gold Coast.

“As it is now, there isn’t much promoting us on site and even if passengers do start heading south, there is little to let them know what is available and what the Tweed has available.

“The Chamber has been instrumental in pushing for large murals to be erected on the walls of buildings facing the old highway but with a direct access form the airport to that road, we could and should do a lot more.”

Mr McLennan welcomed the development going on at the airport and said the new terminal and the Rydges hotel would provide welcomed job opportunities for the border region.

“It’s very exciting to hear the plans which the Gold Coast Airport has and their vision for the future,” he said.

“With a growing emphasis on the Asian market and the potential to tap into India as well, the Tweed needs to be able to take advantage of those markets.

“We have an advantage with our Hinterland and beaches being so close and with the Tweed providing natural attractions which overseas tourist are looking for, we should be preparing now to cater for what is coming.

“Letting visitors know about our natural attractions, our holiday locations and the shire should be prominent, especially when leaving the airport.

“The airport’s growth has been because it services a leisure destination and that is not just the Gold Coast but also the Northern Rivers, especially Byron Bay, and we should be looking to work with GCA so we can cash in on the investment being made at there.”