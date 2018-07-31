Tweed's groms clean up at state champs

CALIFORNIA DREAMING: California Barrett won the girls Under 14 NSW Grommet State Title at the weekend.

CALIFORNIA DREAMING: California Barrett won the girls Under 14 NSW Grommet State Title at the weekend.

TWEED groms Dane Henry (Fingal Head), California Barrett (Banora Point) and Quincy Symonds (Tweed Heads) have brought home some major silverware after all three had big wins at the NSW Grommet State Title at Maroubra Beach, Randwick on the weekend.

Henry won the boys Under 14 title, Barrett the girls Under 14 and Symonds, AKA 'The Flying Squirrel', the girls Under 12.

Dane Henry in action.

Henry's victory was his first big win in Aussie waters after taking out the New Zealand Rip Curl GromSearch in Taranaki, New Zealand earlier this year. After blasting onto the scene in 2017 winning the Caba Grom Search Under 12 division, Henry has been training hard to improve, setting himself a goal at the start of 2018 to win a major Aussie comp.

When the 11-year-old, who surfs with Kingscliff Boardriders Club, reached the final at Maroubra he was up against some daunting competition, with the three other surfers in the final all older than him with major sponsors.

That's when Henry gritted his teeth, nailing a variety of frontside carves and snaps to gain the edge over fellow North Coast surfer Dembe Ryan from Lennox Head.

Under 14 NSW Grommet champ Dane Henry with the coveted golden thong trophy.

Henry finished the final with a 12.66 two-wave heat total to claim victory ahead of Ryan by a 1.06 margin.

California Barrett performed beyond her years in all heats, constantly notching decent heat totals for critical turns. Barrett was able to clinch the final win with a 13.03 two-wave heat total ahead of Rosie Smart (Sawtell).

California Barrett, NSW Grommet State Titles 2018. Surfing NSW

Barrett started surfing at the age of eight and was sponsored by Roxy by the age of 12. The Under 14 title was her second state title after winning the comp in the Under 12 division. Barrett, who loves surfing D'bah and Kingy bowlo, also won the Occy Grom last year.

Tweed's Flying Squirrel Quincy Symonds continues to amaze. Kim Symonds

Quincy Symonds, the 10-year-old super grom who surf legend Andrew McKinnon profiled in last week's Surf Scene, capped off her excellent 2018 with a win in the Under 12 comp. Symonds hammered a healthy mix of forehand manoeuvres over the duration of the final to post a 13.8 two-wave heat total and get the nod over fellow event stand-out Shyla Short (Austinmer).