Tweed's history defining moment in women's sport

IT'S a red-letter day in Tweed sporting history as the Tweed Heads Seagulls announced the club will field a women's side in 2019 after receiving a $300,000 NSW State Government grant to overhaul Piggabeen Sports Complex.

The announcement enshrines the club's commitment to women's participation after the landmark appointment of the club's first female board member in July.

Piggabeen Sports Complex will undergo a significant upgrade thanks to a $300,000 NSW Government grant. Contributed.

It is also a massive boost to all aspiring young players in the community, who will benefit from new junior training facilities as part of an exhaustive upgrade to the club's infrastructure.

The women's side will join the South East Queensland women's rugby league competition in 2019 in what is arguably the biggest boost to women's football in local history.

Working to a new strategic plan announced earlier this year, the club long had its sights set on a women's team for 2019, with government money the final ingredient to finish off the plans.

Brigid Davey became the Tweed Seagulls' first female board member earlier this year. Scott Powick

A significant portion of the $300k grant will go towards making Piggabeen a female-friendly facility, with an additional set of change-rooms to be constructed as well as public toilets and a new gym.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said while women's rugby league continues to grow in popularity across the region, it was imperative Tweed could "cater to this increase in demand”.

"What we will see from this project is a regional sport facility for the Tweed and northern NSW communities with a focus on women's, junior and indigenous participation,” he said.

The announcement of a women's team comes shortly after the club announced it would not field and A-Grade side in the Gold Coast Rugby League competition in 2019.

The Seagulls are aiming to be the club that "the community barrack for and aspire to play for" after the landmark announcement. Scott Powick

The Seagulls will therefore field an ISC, under-20, under-18 team and women's side in 2019.

With the women's side now a pillar of Tweed's oldest club, Seagulls chief executive Paul Stephenson said he hopes the Seagulls will be the club "that the community barrack for and aspire to play for”.

"And to do that we need high-quality strength and conditioning facilities so our players train and play to their full potential,” Stephenson said.

"It's a great opportunity with where we are situated, offering young girls and women in the region to play rugby league at a really good level.”