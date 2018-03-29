Tweed's holy hockey trinity

GABRIELLE Nance and Savannah Fitzpatrick were both eight years old when they first crossed paths on a hockey field in 2003.

A few days ago, some 15 years after they met as juniors, the pair stood at a distance from the rest of their Australian Hockeyroo teammates, practising short corners.

"Short corners are a specific role we have to train that takes us away from the rest of the team,” Savannah said.

"We had just been told we were both going to the Games. It was the first time we were able to look each other properly in the eye and let it all sink in.”

Gabi and Savannah will represent Australia at the upcoming Commonwealth Games after the Hockeyroos squad was announced last week.

"I think it's pretty incredible that I've been playing with Savannah since we were kids,” Gabi said.

"Now here we are, pushing out short corners together practising for the Commonwealth Games.

"Both born on the Gold Coast, practically playing in our backyard. It's a dream.

"As locals, having the opportunity to have your friends and family there, on our turf, it will be amazing.

"How could we ask for a better first experience at a Commonwealth Games?”

Savannah Fitzpatrick comes from a remarkable hockey family in Tweed Heads. Her sister, Madison Fitzpatrick, was incredibly stiff not to also be named in the squad for the Commonwealth Games. Rodrigo Jaramillo

Then there's Gabi and Savannah's friend Dylan Wotherspoon, the Murwillumbah boy with his own incredible story.

At 23 years old, an age when sporting careers are often made or broken, Dylan suffered a debilitating hamstring injury that derailed his bid for an Olympic berth at the 2016 Rio Games.

Dylan Wotherspoon has overcome the heartbreak of missing the 2016 Olympics after being selected for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Before the Olympics, Dylan was named in the Champions Trophy squad in London to prepare for the Games. The dream seemed tangible, until his hamstring yielded. He was then left at a crossroads.

"When I did my hammy and it kept on happening and happening, there were definitely times where I thought 'that's enough, this isn't for me any more',” Dylan recalled.

But he returned faster, stronger and more determined than ever.

He had dark days but they were long in the distance when he was named player of the tournament at the 2016 Men's International Festival of Hockey. He had announced himself as a centrepiece of the Kookaburras' future.

"I got my enjoyment back. I got my love for the game back. I started scoring goals,” Dylan said.

"I realised that hockey isn't the be-all and

end-all. My dreams were crushed when I missed London. Butthere is always another day.”

Dylan is now an industrious striker at the peak of his powers for Australia. He lives for the big games and the pressure.

"Work hard and the goals will come” is his motto. It seems he has the balance just right.”

"I have great people around me that get me away from hockey and give me the right balance,” Dylan said.

"That is helping me enjoy my hockey and give my best performance. It means I enjoy playing and training and I can't wait to represent my country.

"My parents, who are still in Murwillumbah, they are my guidance and who I go to for feedback. They'll tell me how it is - Mum away from hockey and Dad with my hockey.”

Dylan Wotherspoon, born and raised in Murwillumbah, says he can't wait to represent his country and play in front of friends and family.

Although they played in different competitions, Dylan would often come across Gabi and Savannah on Tweed's hockey fields.

For all three, that echo of a fading Saturday afternoon on an idyllic local pitch is their defining memory: up since 7am for the early fixture and all of a sudden it's nearly 7 o'clock at night.

"My memories are of my whole family down at the hockey fields,” Savannah said.

Gabi agreed: "Spending Saturdays out on the pitch and watching everyone else play. Our families, our friends, the legends. It was incredible.”

WHERE TO SEE OUR STARS:

Gabi, Savannah and the Hockeyroos get their Commonwealth Games gold medal defence under way on Thursday, April 5, at 4.30pm against Canada.

Dylan's Kookaburras, also defending their Commonwealth crown, begin their campaign on Saturday, April 7, at 4.30pm against South Africa.

The full Games hockey schedule can be found at www.hockey.org.au.

All games are played at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre.

For tickets visit www.gc2018.com/tickets.