Tweed's indigenous voice are honoured during NAIDOC Week

TWEED Shire Aboriginal Advisory Committee and Tweed Shire Council celebrated 20 years of strong collaboration as part of NAIDOC Week.

AAC member Dale Williams spoke about the many challenges Aboriginal people had experienced over the years trying to get a seat at the table and have their voices heard.

"This Council has a heart to help,” Ms Williams said.

"It's not a fight now, they're willing to walk hand in hand.”

Des Williams expressed similar sentiments about the relationship between the Aboriginal community and council.

"There are other communities where people don't have a strong committee and don't get to air their issues. So when they meet with their council, they're like foreigners,” Mr Williams said.

"With this committee, Tweed Shire Council get to know issues that the Tweed Aboriginal community would like to get a hearing.”

Honorary 'Uncle' and former Mayor and councillor Max Boyd was praised for his determination lobbying 20 years ago to give Aboriginal people a voice.