Tweed's shameful crime statistic tops state

ON average one car a day is being stolen in the region according to Tweed police.

Operation Marauder has been launched due to the increased reports of stolen cars since the start of the year.

The Tweed Byron Police District has experienced a 58 per cent increase in stolen cars since January this year, compared to the same period in 2019.

Police said the operation, which was launched in February, led to "many" prosecutions.

A police spokesman said despite the arrests of alleged offenders the region continued to experience an "exceptionally higher rate of stolen cars than anywhere else in NSW".

"The police district has maintained an average of one vehicle stolen per day from January to April 23," he said.

This comes after a police chopper and dog squad were called to help officers arrest four people who allegedly fled the scene of a car fire last week.

Three men and a teenage girl were charged over an alleged break in and a stolen car.

Police were called to a Tweed Heads golf club about 8am on April 28 following reports a car was on fire.

A Tweed Byron Police District spokesman said officers chased the alleged offenders towards the Tweed River.

He said they arrested two of the alleged offenders, a 17-year-old girl and a 27-year-old man, at the shoreline.

The spokesman said with the help of Queensland Pol Air and the dog squad, officers found remaining accused, two men aged 19 and 28, on Ukerebagh Island.

"Police will allege in court the vehicle was stolen during a break and enter overnight at Banora Point," he said.

"All four were taken to Tweed Heads Police Station, where they were charged."

The 28-year-old man was charged with aggravated break and enter, steal motor vehicle, and destroy property in company use fire.

He was refused bail to face Lismore Local Court.

The 19-year-old man was charged with aggravated break and enter and carried in conveyance. He was refused bail to face the same court.

The 17-year-old girl was charged with aggravated break and enter, carried in conveyance, four counts of possess prohibited drug, and possession of a knife.

She has been refused bail to face a children's court.

The 27-year-old man has been charged with carried in conveyance and has been granted conditional bail to face Tweed Heads Local Court on June 26.