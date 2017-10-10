27°
Tweed's king of the donuts reminisces

YUMMY: Barry Hardcastle from Tweed City Donut King with a batch of the new product. Scott Powick
Aisling Brennan
FOR any adult with a sweet tooth, Donut King Tweed City is bringing back the nostalgic taste of old-school donuts with its new Upgrown Up range.

Each bite for the 12 new donuts flavours will instantly bring anyone back to their favourite childhood memories.

We chat with Donut King Tweed City franchise partner Barry Hardcastle about the new donut and his store:

What do you most enjoy about operating your own business? We have owned and operated our Tweed City store for over 15 years now and couldn't be happier.

Definitely the autonomy that comes with running your own business how you want to, and having the back up from a well-known and established franchise network which offers reassurance, especially if you haven't been in business before.

We have a feeling that customers of all ages will love the new range and all the youthful flavours from their past, and encourage all Tweed Heads locals to drop in and try one.

What's the biggest challenge in operating a business in Tweed?

It would have to be the challenge of other competitors in the shopping centre we operate in.

If you are not on your game, it is easy to lose customers as they will go elsewhere.

I strongly believe we overcome this through our high standards of customer service and quality coffee and donuts.

What's the biggest advantage in operating a business in Tweed?

The biggest advantage for me is that I get to live in this beautiful place and it's nice and close to work.

It's a great area to be in and work in, and we have lots of wonderful, loyal customers that visit us daily.

FAST FACTS

For more information about Donut√ King, visit Kiosk K5 at Tweed City Shopping Centre, 54 Minjungbal Dr, South Tweed Heads or phone 0755233399.

