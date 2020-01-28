Tweed’s Kira Bourke takes two gold in State Junior Champs

Tweed's Kira Bourke and Helensvale's Corey Marshall have won two gold medals each in the State Junior Championships held in Toowoomba.

Bourke, in her final year of juniors, made it back-to-back Under-18 Girls Singles titles after defeating Enoggera's Olivia Rothwell.

Locked together at 15-all, it was Bourke's steadier play that saw her take the match 21-15 in a replay of last years final.

Nick Cahill from Kawana, also in his last junior championships won the boys U18 singles to claim his third gold medal for the week after winning the open pairs and open fours.

Bourke teamed up with Jake Rynne and Ty Jesberg to win the open triples, she also claimed a silver in the open fours and bronze in the U18 open pairs with Rynne.

This wraps up a stellar junior career for Bourke including winning the last three Australian Junior Singles Titles, numerous Victorian and QLD Junior State Titles.

Helensvale Bowls Club's Sophie Allan, Corey Marshall and Sophie Kiepe at the State Junior Championships. Picture: Lynsey Clarke

She will now be trying to gain selection in the open or U25 Queensland Teams due to play NSW in July.

Marshall won the open fours with Cahill, Kane Nelson and Caysee Wilson before going onto win the U15 open pairs with Syarra Blain of Victoria Point.

The U15 girls singles final provided a close finish in an all Helensvale Hawks match, with Sophie Allan snatching the gold medal from club-mate Sophie Kiepe 21-19 in a thrilling finish.

Following the championships, a new Queensland Junior Squad was announced with Marshall making it into the boys group for the first time.

State U18 Girls Singles Champion Kira Bourke of Tweed Heads Bowls Club with Bowls Queensland president Peter Williamson. Picture: Bowls Queensland

2020 QLD Junior Squads

Girls: Syarra Blain (Victoria Point), Zayah Morgan (Capalaba), Caysee Wilson (Kawana), Chloe Runge (Glasshouse), Olivia Rothwell (Enoggera), Hannah Ogden (Burnett), Ashleigh Knight (Mackay City), Breeanna Pegg (Burnett)

Boys: Jake Rynne (North Toowoomba), Kane Nelson (Belmont), Ty Jesberg (Longreach), Shane Rideout (Monto), John Hammond (Roma), Corey Marshall (Helensvale), Caleb Bowles (Swifts), Brad Flegler (Enoggera).

------

Beenleigh's Dale McWhinney-Shillington reached the semifinal of the World Under 25 Indoor Singles in England before bowing out in a tie break.

After losing the first set 9-11 to Englishman Keiran Clinton, McWhinney-Shilligton bounced back to win the second set 6-5 to force the tie break where he lost 0-2.

He also played in the World Indoor Pairs with brother Dean McWhinney where they lost in the final qualifying match to gain entry into the main event.

State U15 Girls Singles Champion Sophie Allan with Bowls Queensland president Peter Williamson. Picture: Bowls Queensland

------

In this weekend's round 4 of the Queensland Premier League all the Gold Coast/Tweed teams are playing at home.

Broadbeach Bulls take on Kawana Thunder, Burleigh Hammers will do battle with the North Toowoomba Bushrangers, Helensvale Hawks challenge the Pine Rivers Pirates and Tweed Heads Ospreys play the Algester All Stars.