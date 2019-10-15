Tweed’s most funded schools

One Tweed school received more than $43.1 million in State and Federal Government money in three years — giving it the highest funding in the region.

The massive amount of money some schools have received from governments can be revealed after an independent compilation of figures from the MySchool website.

Kingscliff High School, in Kingscliff, received more money from government coffers than any other school in the region, receiving $43.1 million over the three most recently available years.

Tweed River High School, Tweed Heads South, received the second highest amount of state and federal government funding with $32.4 million.

St Joseph’s College in Banora Point was the third highest in the region receiving $32.4 million over the three year period.

The figures reveal exactly how much money every school has received from government funding over 2015, 2016 and 2017 calendar years and how much money has been spent on capital projects over the 2015, 2016 and 2017 financial years.

Pacific Hope School in Tweed Heads South received the most government funding per student of any school in the Tweed region. The school, which had 27 students in 2017, received $51,013 in government funding for each child.

Condong Public School in Condong received $23,363 for each of its 27 students in 2017, the Tweed region’s second highest funding per student.

Over 2015, 2016 and 2017 financial years, St Ambrose Catholic Primary School, in Pottsville, spent $11.1 million on capital expenditure, more than any other school in the Tweed region.

Over that same three year period St Joseph’s College spent $9.1 million on capital expenditure, the region’s second highest.

Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School spent $8.2 million on capital expenditure over that period, the third highest in the Tweed region.

Region’s most funded schools

Kingscliff High School: $43.1 million

Tweed River High School: $32.4 million

St Joseph’s College: $31.5 million

Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School: $30.8 million

Murwillumbah High School: $29.1 million

Mount St Patrick College: $28.6 million

Banora Point High School: $26.7 million

Wollumbin High School: $22.2 million

Pottsville Beach Public School: $19.6 million

Banora Point Public School: $17.5 million

Region’s least funded schools

Carool Public School: $1.3 million

Tumbulgum Public School: $1.7 million

Duranbah Public School: $1.8 million

Aetaomah School: $1.9 million

Chillingham Public School: $1.9 million

Tyalgum Public School: $2.1 million

Fingal Head Public School: $2.1 million

Stokers Siding Public School: $2.3 million

Pacific Hope School: $2.4 million

Dungay Public School: $2.5 million

Region’s schools with the highest capital expenditure

St Ambrose Catholic Primary School: $11.1 million

St Joseph’s College: $9.1 million

Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School: $8.2 million

Pacific Coast Christian School: $4.8 million

Kingscliff High School: $1.7 million

Tweed River High School: $1.7 million

Pottsville Beach Public School: $1.2 million

Tweed Valley Adventist College: $1.2 million

Murwillumbah High School: $918,819

Pacific Hope School: $788,667