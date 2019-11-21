Tweed’s most sustainable recognised for their efforts

A NEW award recognising the Tweed’s most environmentally savvy residents has honoured it’s first champions.

Tweed Shire Council held its first Tweed Sustainability Awards in Murwillumbah on November 15.

The awards highlighted a range of environmental initiatives in the Tweed and, to go with the theme, everything involved in the awards was done with sustainability in mind, including the trophies crafted from reclaimed timber, the recycled or local dress code and food from locally sourced and native ingredients.

Tweed Mayor Katie Milne said this community Sustainability Awards event, which is a first of its kind for Tweed, has been a great opportunity for council and the community to express gratitude and acknowledge the achievements of forty inspiring people and projects.

“Our huge congratulations and heartfelt thank you goes out to all the nominees for rising to the challenge of addressing our biodiversity crisis and climate emergency,” Cr Milne said.

“They are an inspiring group of people, who are teaching and leading the way in protecting our precious Earth and making our world a better place.”

Regenerative Agriculture Category: Trophy winner: All Natural Meat Co

Wildlife & Habitat Conservation Category: Trophy winner: Green Heroes

Tweed Sustainability Category

Youth Trophy winner: Josh Carpenter, Tackle Bin Project

School Trophy winner: St Ambrose Student Green Team

Community Group Trophy winner: Pottsville Beach Neighbourhood Centre

Business Trophy winner: Summerland Credit Union

Adult Trophy winner: The late Claire MastersPeople’s Choice Vote winners:

Regenerative Agriculture: Matthew and Henry Prichard, Cudgen Road Farms Pty Ltd

Wildlife & Habitat Conservation: Team Koala

Sustainability – Youth: Alyce Togo

Sustainability – Schools: Sathya Sai College

Sustainability – Community Groups: Nature Explorers

Sustainability – Adult: Claire Masters

Sustainability – Business: Gary Bagnall, New Leaf Cafe