Tweed’s new $75 million development starts this year

A new boutique over 50s estate, GemLife Tweed Waters is being developed at Tweed Heads South offering direct access to the Tweed River. Picture: Supplied.

A GREAT location, an equally appealing climate and proximity to shops and medical facilities has proved to be a winning combination for Tweed Heads which has been selected for a new boutique over-50s lifestyle resort, GemLife Tweed Waters.

Set in a premium position with direct waterway access, GemLife Tweed Waters is expected to be one of GemLife’s fastest-selling resorts.

GemLife Director and CEO Adrian Puljich said the resort will feature just under 100 homes, creating a very special and unique enclave for residents.

“It’s a fantastic, blue-chip position in popular Tweed Heads and we expect this project to be one of our fastest moving,” Mr Puljich said.

“The resort design will take advantage of the unique natural features of its coastal location on the water to capitalise on the activities the area is famous for fishing, boating and water sports.

“The Tweed is an in-demand area well known for its relaxed lifestyle and mild, subtropical climate – we’re very excited about seeing this sensational site come together.”

GemLife Tweed Waters is located at 30 Fraser Dr, Tweed Heads.

Home construction is forecast to begin in mid to late 2020, subject to development approvals.

The future resort will feature a waterfront country club which will provide a social hub for the community.

Located on part of the former Tweed Heads Rowing and Aquatic Club site at Tweed Heads South, the estate will use the boat harbour for direct river access.

It will accommodate first-class recreational and leisure facilities typical of GemLife resorts such as a gym, sauna, pool and spa, gold class style cinema, outdoor yoga studio, bar and coffee lounge, barbecue facilities and more.

The secure, pet-friendly development will have a gated entry with number-plate recognition.

Homes are built using the latest technology to ensure superior environmental and thermal efficiency and will be six-star energy rated.

GemLife is an innovative developer of premium over-50s lifestyle resorts, providing high- quality downsized homes together with exceptional recreational facilities to support active and engaged lifestyles.

With the pending official launch of GemLife Tweed Waters, GemLife will have seven over-50s resorts across Australia, including Queensland, Victoria and NSW.