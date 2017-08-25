19°
Tweed's new cat show will be a purr-fect day

Aisling Brennan
| 25th Aug 2017 8:19 AM
KITTENS GALORE: The inaugural Northern Rivers cat show will display a variety of pedigree and domestic cats at Tweed Heads South on Saturday.
KITTENS GALORE: The inaugural Northern Rivers cat show will display a variety of pedigree and domestic cats at Tweed Heads South on Saturday.

TWEED cat owners have the chance to showcase their pets at the inaugural Northern Rivers cat show.

Borderline Cats president Liz Robinson said the group was very excited to have an opportunity to show their cats for the public.

"Our members are thrilled to be able to hold our inaugural show in the Northern Rivers area,” Ms Robinson said.

"We anticipate considerable interest in the show and the opportunity for the public to view so many different cats is not to be missed.”

Ms Robinson said each cat would have the chance to enter a number of different competitions.

"At this championship show, international, interstate and local judges will be assessing the pedigree cats and kittens,” she said. "Non-pedigree exhibits are also judged on general health, condition and temperament in the companions section.”

Information on responsible pet ownership will also be available.

Fast facts:

  • The inaugural cat show will run from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, August 26 at South Tweed Sports Club, 4 Minjungbal Dr, Tweed Heads South.
  • There is a small entry fee of $2 for adults and $5 for families.
  • Phone 02 6679 5401.
Topics:  cats cat show south tweed sports club

