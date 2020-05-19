Tweed’s new friendly faces on the frontline

Tweed Hospital patient experience officers Ania Ziemski and Daniel Ashton, with Tracey Barker during training in Lismore. Picture: Supplied.

PATIENTS at The Tweed Hospital's emergency department will soon be greeted by a new staff member to provide additional support.

Four hospitals in the Northern NSW Local Health District have been granted patient experience officers.

The new staff are part of an $8.6 million expansion of the NSW Government's Patient Experience Program.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said an additional 86 staff will be recruited to 50 hospitals across NSW, with COVID-19 clinics a priority, as part of the Australian-first program.

"This valuable program has proven to be a huge help to patients and carers during what is often a very worrying time, ensuring they receive all the information and support they need from the minute they arrive in our care," Mr Hazzard said.

"The additional full-time staff will welcome patients and their families and provide them with directions and information about what to expect at each stage of their care and treatment. The extra support will go a long way as we continue to combat COVID-19."

A spokeswoman for NSW Health said the patient experience officer was employed to help improve the experience of people coming to the hospital.

"Since the four NSW pilot sites implemented the program, there have been increases in compliments to staff, with patient and carer feedback showing a 30 per cent improvement in overall emergency department satisfaction," she said.

