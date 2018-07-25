Menu
News

Tweed's new tourism body aims to build on its reputation

Aisling Brennan
by
25th Jul 2018 2:47 PM

TWEED'S newly appointed tourism promoters DR Tourism will hit the ground running in September, once the contract with Destination Tweed ends.

After concerns were raised by the community about whether the new operators would be based in the Tweed, DR Tourism confirmed it would operate from the Tweed, employ local people and establish an advisory board made up of local tourism operators.

DR Tourism director Robbie Cornelius said the company was "delighted and very excited about providing tourism and destination marketing services for Tweed Shire Council”.

"We want to build on the region's reputation, we'll set up a local office and we are seeking local staff to employ in the new business,” Mr Cornelius said.

"The new entity will be led by a highly experienced general manager with passion, knowledge and a love of the Tweed region.

"They will be supported byour specialist DR Tourismteam bringing muchrespect for what the region has, some fresh ideas and a collaborative approach.

"Our focus will be to build networks and work closely with both industry and council as we build on the legacy from Destination Tweed.”

Destination Tweed will continue to run the region's tourism services until September 30.

Tweed Daily News

