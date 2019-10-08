Tweed’s newest event will have foodies feasting on fresh eats

A NEW event has hit the Tweed Shire calendar that will have foodie’s salivating.

Some of the best restaurants and food producers from the region have come together for the Tweed Artisan Food Weekend.

The festival will showcase farm-fresh produce, handcrafted cheese, local brews and wild-harvested meat at six events throughout the Shire during October 18 – 20.

The Condong sugar mill has also jumped on-board, hosting several two-hour tours which will end with tea, coffee and cake at Stamp and Grind.

Condong local and Stamp and Grind owner Tom Petersen said until four months ago, the sugar mill was closed to tours for about a decade.

Mr Petersen said he worked in collaboration with the mill to bring the tours to life once again.

“They decided to stop the tours due to occupational health and safety issues,” he said.

“But since we took over the shop about a year and a half ago, we collaborated with them, got lines marked throughout the mill and made it safe.”

He said those wanting to tour the mill will leave with a deeper understanding of the sugar industry and will be in awe of the size of the machinery used.

“They will come in here and watch a bit of an informational video about the sugar industry as a whole and then we will go through the sugar mill and see the individual processes.

“Seeing the crushers work with all of the elevators, there’s a lot of big machinery and people stand back for that.

“A lot of people come out really appreciating what the sugar industry is.”

Destination Tweed Food and Agri Tourism manager Amy Colli said the Tweed Artisan Food Weekend promoted ingredients unique to the region.

“My role has been connecting farmers, food and beverage producers and chefs within the Shire and helping elevate everyone by using more of what we grow,” Ms Colli said.

“For example, we have put together a series of events like the sugar mill tour and the Stone & Wood tasting and brewery tour.”

“Potager Restaurant have an amazing story about a guy who produces venison.

“Harriet Messenger from Husk Distillery is going to make Husk ink gin cocktails.

“Then we have Blue Ginger Picnics who have a beautiful finger lime farm in the Shire.”

Ms Colli said people wanted to know where their food was coming from and be involved in the process.

“The Tweed Artisan Food Weekend is about getting people connected with food again,” she said.

“Whether that’s asking Silver Lining Organics why he farms organically, or going on the sugar mill tour and knowing in the Tweed we’ve developed the first low GI sugar.”

The Tweed Artisan Food Weekend is hosting six events between Friday, October 18 to Sunday, October 20.

For the entire program and costs, visit destinationtweed.com.au