Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Calls are being made to restore the historic cemetery at North Tumbulgum.
Calls are being made to restore the historic cemetery at North Tumbulgum. BRAD WAGNER
News

Tweed's oldest cemetery could be restored to former beauty

Michael Doyle
by
27th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE are calls for what's considered to be the oldest cemetery on the Tweed, home to graves that date back to the 1800s, to be restored.

Members of the Tumbulgum Community Association are seeking expressions of interest for an individual or group to take on the task of restoring the iconic site.

Group president Jennifer Kidd said it was time the the old cemetery, which ceased operation in 1947, was given some attention.

"Tumbulgum was the first white settlement on the Tweed and it has a lot of historical significance because of the pioneering families buried in the cemetery,” Mrs Kidd said.

"It has a lovely location in the sub-tropical rainforest.

"There was some work done about 20 years ago to the footpath and to put in some sign posting, so it is due for a refresh.”

Mrs Kidd said the idea for restoring the area was first proposed in 2016 when the association was celebrating its 150th anniversary.

She said the cemetery was an important area in the Tumbulgum region and its restoration was needed.

"Due to the area it can become overgrown,” she said.

"The community would welcome someone who would want to take it on as a project.”

north tumbulgum north tumbulgum cemetery tumbulgum community association tweed news tweed shire
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Airport joins elite list after being named awards finalist

    Airport joins elite list after being named awards finalist

    Business The airport joins some of the nation's biggest companies.

    • 27th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    How Tweed's youth can have their say in politics

    premium_icon How Tweed's youth can have their say in politics

    Politics "This is your chance to be heard”

    The valuable lesson learned by the Hornets

    The valuable lesson learned by the Hornets

    Rugby League Cudgen face Northern United this weekend in an important match.

    The huge fines facing Tweed's illegal dumpsters

    premium_icon The huge fines facing Tweed's illegal dumpsters

    Council News Illegal dumping hit the natural beauty of our region, says council