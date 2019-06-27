Tweed's oldest cemetery could be restored to former beauty

Calls are being made to restore the historic cemetery at North Tumbulgum.

Calls are being made to restore the historic cemetery at North Tumbulgum. BRAD WAGNER

THERE are calls for what's considered to be the oldest cemetery on the Tweed, home to graves that date back to the 1800s, to be restored.

Members of the Tumbulgum Community Association are seeking expressions of interest for an individual or group to take on the task of restoring the iconic site.

Group president Jennifer Kidd said it was time the the old cemetery, which ceased operation in 1947, was given some attention.

"Tumbulgum was the first white settlement on the Tweed and it has a lot of historical significance because of the pioneering families buried in the cemetery,” Mrs Kidd said.

"It has a lovely location in the sub-tropical rainforest.

"There was some work done about 20 years ago to the footpath and to put in some sign posting, so it is due for a refresh.”

Mrs Kidd said the idea for restoring the area was first proposed in 2016 when the association was celebrating its 150th anniversary.

She said the cemetery was an important area in the Tumbulgum region and its restoration was needed.

"Due to the area it can become overgrown,” she said.

"The community would welcome someone who would want to take it on as a project.”