Tweed's organics head to Canberra symposium

ORGANIC: Justine Elliot, Anni Brownjohn and Shadow Minister for Agriculture Joel Fitzgibbon at the Love Organics Symposium. contributed

MURWILLUMBAH-based organic food producer Anni Brownjohn, of The Right Food Group, was among those who attended the Love Organics Symposium in Canberra this month.

The symposium, which Richmond MP Justine Elliot also attended, was hosted by the Parliamentary Friends of Primary Industries.

"It was wonderful to have such strong support from our Federal Member Justine Elliot,” Ms Brownjohn said.

Mrs Elliot said the Tweed was "fortunate to have a vibrant organic industry”.

"Anni and her business The Right Food Group... has received numerous awards for innovation and excellence,” she said.

"Nationally the organic sector is of growing importance to the Australian economy, both in terms of production and exports.

"I look forward to working with Anni and the new peak body Organic Industries of Australia.”

Greg McNamara is the independent chair of the Australia Organic Industry Workshop Group and president of Organic Industries of Australia.

He said there was a common vision for the "rapidly growing and diverse industry”.

"(That vision is) to create a unified voice for Australia's organic industries to negotiate policy reforms with Governments and that helps the industry capitalise on the growing global demand for organic products,” Mr McNamara said.