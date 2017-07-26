Tweed's overgrown with winning flowers

TOP SOIL: Murwillumbah gardeners Bev and Allan Martin proudly show off their garden.

IT'S time to get the secateurs out and get the garden into pristine condition for the 40th annual Murwillumbah and District Garden Club competition.

With 21 different categories, club steward Linda Hill said anybody with a passion for gardening had a chance to win.

"People think their gardens aren't nice but you'd be surprised at what the judges look for in a garden,” Ms Hill said.

"They look at the general layout, they look at whether it complements the house and the general maintenance.

"They might not win the championship garden if they enter a part but they might win the front garden.”

For the first time, retirement village residents can enter the competition in their own category.

FAST FACTS

Entries for the 40th Garden Competition close Wednesday, August 23.

Judging is on August 29 and 30.

Free entry is open to all residents.

For more information about entering the Murwillumbah Garden competition, contact Linda Hill on (02) 6677 9149.