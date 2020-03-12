Tweed’s pet pound to be rehomed

Pippy the dog at the Tweed Shire Council’s pound before it was closed in September last year. Photo: John Gass

TWEED'S pound is on the move to a new temporary home.

The move depends on a development application being approved.

The application proposes a temporary Pound and Rehoming Centre on leased private premises on Pollards Rd at Dulguigan.

The document estimates the cost of alterations and additions to an existing dog and cat boarding facility at $150,000.

The application was lodged by Tweed Shire Council on February 27.

The Stotts Creek pound closed on September 25 last year to make room for the Waste and Resource Recovery Centre to expand.

Since then, impounded animals have been cared for at a private boarding kennel at Tygalgah that was not accessible to the public.

The council expects to move the animals to Dulguigan in the middle of this year.

Planning and regulation manager Vince Connell said the temporary arrangements had been a success and there was a smooth transition between the Stotts Creek and Tygalgah facilities.

"While there has been a delay of a few months in our original timeline to move to the next temporary facility at Dulguigan, the impounded animals are in safe hands at Tygalgah in the meantime," he said.

"Once we move to Dulguigan, the public will once again be able to visit the facility to retrieve impounded animals and view animals for potential adoption.

Mr Connell said the council and Friends of the Pound aims to rehome as many animals as possible.

"Council works closely with the volunteers from Friends of the Pound as they work very hard to re-home the dogs and cats in the Tweed area. If you are looking to buy a new pet for your family we strongly encourage you to visit their website friendsofthepound.com/adopt/ and consider adopting," he said.

Council's plan is to have a new permanent Pound and Rehoming Centre by 2022.

For more information visit tweed.nsw.gov.au/Pound or phone (02) 6670 2400.