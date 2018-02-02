Tweed's rail trail gets $6.5 million boost

David Oxenham from Tweed Shire Council, Lismore MP Thomas George and Minister for Regional Development John McVeigh in Murwillumbah on Friday.

David Oxenham from Tweed Shire Council, Lismore MP Thomas George and Minister for Regional Development John McVeigh in Murwillumbah on Friday. Liana Turner

THE rail trail planned for the Northern Rivers has been given a kickstart from the federal government.

Tweed Shire Council has welcomed today's announcement of $6.5 million for the Tweed Valley portion of the Northern Rivers Rail Trail.

Federal Minister For Regional Development John McVeigh today visited Murwillumbah's train station along with Lismore MP Thomas George, Tweed MP Geoff Provest and members of the Northern Rivers Rail Trail group for the announcement.

The $6.5 million Mr McVeigh announced has matched state funding allocated in August last year, meaning the 24-km section between Murwillumbah and Crabbes Creek is fully-funded.

Deputy Tweed mayor Reece Byrnes welcomed the announcement as a "great achievement” for the community group which had pushed for the trail which is expected to eventually span the full length of the Murwillumbah to Casino rail line.

"I would describe this as a great community victory,” Cr Byrnes said.

He said the trail would be a "great injection” into tourism and small businesses on the Tweed.

The council's director of engineering David Oxenham said concept designs would be the next step for the project.

"This announcement is great news, especially for all the people in our community who have worked hard to make it happen but there is still lots of work to do before the project gets underway,” Mr Oxenham said.

