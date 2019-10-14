Tweed’s richest and most expensive schools revealed

Kingscliff State High School students ready to travel to Maryborough for the 24 hour Tech Challenge race.

Tweed’s richest school rakes in more than $54.2 million in three years and parents wanting to

send their kids to the region’s most expensive school have to fork out $8110, tightly held school statistics reveal.

An independent analysis of school financial records from the MySchool website have shown the massive amount of money some schools make every year, and how little some schools are

forced to scrape by on.

The figures revealed Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School in Terranora had a higher gross

income than any other school in the Tweed region.

The school made a gross income of $54.2 million, according to financial records from the three most recently available years.

The region’s second richest school was Kingscliff High School, in Kingscliff, which had a gross income of $44.9 million.

The school with the third highest gross income was St Joseph's College, in Terranora, which made $41 million.

The figures include all fees, charges and parental contributions as well as State and Federal

Government funding and any other private sources over the 2015, 2016 and 2017 years.

It does not include any deductions for capital works or debt servicing. The analysis does not

include special schools or schools that did not have complete financial data in MySchool for one or more of 2015, 2016 or 2017.

Carool Public School, Carool Public School, had the lowest gross income of any school in the

Tweed region. It made just $1.3 million over the three year period.

The region’ school most expensive school was Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School in

Terranora where the average amount parents had to fork out in fees, charges and contributions

in 2017 was $8110.

St Joseph’s College, in Banora Point, had the Tweed region’s second highest average parental

contributions with $3353.

The school with the third highest parental contributions was Mount St Patrick College, in Mount

St Patrick College, where the average contribution was $3198.

Tweed’s richest schools

Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School: $54.2 million

Kingscliff High School: $44.9 million

St Joseph’s College: $41 million

Mount St Patrick College: $36.2 million

Tweed River High School: $33.9 million

Murwillumbah High School: $30.3 million

Banora Point High School: $27.5 million

Wollumbin High School: $23 million

Pottsville Beach Public School: $20.2 million

Banora Point Public School: $18.5 million

Tweed’s poorest schools

Carool Public School: $1.3 million

Tumbulgum Public School: $1.7 million

Duranbah Public School: $1.9 million

Chillingham Public School: $2 million

Tyalgum Public School: $2.1 million

Fingal Head Public School: $2.2 million

Aetaomah School: $2.3 million

Stokers Siding Public School: $2.4 million

Pacific Hope School: $2.5 million

Dungay Public School: $2.7 million

Tweed’s schools that cost parents the most

Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School: $8110

St Joseph’s College: $3353

Mount St Patrick College: $3198

Tweed Valley Adventist College: $2790

Aetaomah School: $2674

St Joseph’s Primary School: $2285

St Ambrose Catholic Primary School: $2212

St James’ Primary School: $2186

St Anthony’s Primary School: $2172

Pacific Coast Christian School: $1632