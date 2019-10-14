Tweed’s richest and most expensive schools revealed
Tweed’s richest school rakes in more than $54.2 million in three years and parents wanting to
send their kids to the region’s most expensive school have to fork out $8110, tightly held school statistics reveal.
An independent analysis of school financial records from the MySchool website have shown the massive amount of money some schools make every year, and how little some schools are
forced to scrape by on.
The figures revealed Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School in Terranora had a higher gross
income than any other school in the Tweed region.
The school made a gross income of $54.2 million, according to financial records from the three most recently available years.
The region’s second richest school was Kingscliff High School, in Kingscliff, which had a gross income of $44.9 million.
The school with the third highest gross income was St Joseph's College, in Terranora, which made $41 million.
The figures include all fees, charges and parental contributions as well as State and Federal
Government funding and any other private sources over the 2015, 2016 and 2017 years.
It does not include any deductions for capital works or debt servicing. The analysis does not
include special schools or schools that did not have complete financial data in MySchool for one or more of 2015, 2016 or 2017.
Carool Public School, Carool Public School, had the lowest gross income of any school in the
Tweed region. It made just $1.3 million over the three year period.
The region’ school most expensive school was Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School in
Terranora where the average amount parents had to fork out in fees, charges and contributions
in 2017 was $8110.
St Joseph’s College, in Banora Point, had the Tweed region’s second highest average parental
contributions with $3353.
The school with the third highest parental contributions was Mount St Patrick College, in Mount
St Patrick College, where the average contribution was $3198.
Tweed’s richest schools
Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School: $54.2 million
Kingscliff High School: $44.9 million
St Joseph’s College: $41 million
Mount St Patrick College: $36.2 million
Tweed River High School: $33.9 million
Murwillumbah High School: $30.3 million
Banora Point High School: $27.5 million
Wollumbin High School: $23 million
Pottsville Beach Public School: $20.2 million
Banora Point Public School: $18.5 million
Tweed’s poorest schools
Carool Public School: $1.3 million
Tumbulgum Public School: $1.7 million
Duranbah Public School: $1.9 million
Chillingham Public School: $2 million
Tyalgum Public School: $2.1 million
Fingal Head Public School: $2.2 million
Aetaomah School: $2.3 million
Stokers Siding Public School: $2.4 million
Pacific Hope School: $2.5 million
Dungay Public School: $2.7 million
Tweed’s schools that cost parents the most
Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School: $8110
St Joseph’s College: $3353
Mount St Patrick College: $3198
Tweed Valley Adventist College: $2790
Aetaomah School: $2674
St Joseph’s Primary School: $2285
St Ambrose Catholic Primary School: $2212
St James’ Primary School: $2186
St Anthony’s Primary School: $2172
Pacific Coast Christian School: $1632