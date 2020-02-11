Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LOVED UP: From world-class produce, hatted restaurants and Australia’s best beach, The Tweed Tourism Co believes our region is undoubtedly the best place to celebrate love. Picture: Supplied.
LOVED UP: From world-class produce, hatted restaurants and Australia’s best beach, The Tweed Tourism Co believes our region is undoubtedly the best place to celebrate love. Picture: Supplied.
Dating

Tweed’s romantic hot spots revealed

Jodie Callcott
11th Feb 2020 10:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ALL the ingredients for a romantic day out are available right here on the Tweed according to a tourism expert.

From world-class produce, hatted restaurants and Australia's best beach, The Tweed Tourism Co believes our region is undoubtedly the best place to celebrate love.

General manager Bradley Nardi has named just a handful of spots in the Tweed to help swoon your love this Valentine's Day.

Mr Nardi said a dip at Cabarita, recently named Australia's best beach, followed by a healthy brunch at one of the many vibrant cafes was a great start.

 

Cabarita Beach was named Australia’s best beach for 2020 by Tourism Australia. Picture: Trevor Worden.
Cabarita Beach was named Australia’s best beach for 2020 by Tourism Australia. Picture: Trevor Worden.

He said a romantic river cruise with views of Australia's most iconic mountain may be on the cards.

"Jumping on a river cruise is a special way to really take in the majestic vista that is Wollumbin Mount Warning," Mr Nardi said.

To continue scoring brownie points with your significant other, Mr Nardi suggested following up the river cruise with a wander through the Tweed Regional Gallery before enjoying a delicious meal.

"The accolades for the Tweed Regional Gallery and Margaret Olley Art Centre put it at the forefront of regional galleries in Australia," he said.

"How about a special dinner to finish a special day?"

"The Australian Good Food Guide has called Pipit in Pottsville literally the best regional restaurant in the land.

"Need we say more?"

For more romantic ideas and inspiration, visit visitthetweed.com.au.

More Stories

Show More
cabarita beach the tweed tourism co twdnews valentines day wollumbin
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New Beach Hotel owner’s big plans for venue

        premium_icon New Beach Hotel owner’s big plans for venue

        Property The new owner of the Beach Hotel in Byron Bay has outlined what the community can expect now that it has taken over the iconic venue.

        Man loses eye after Christmas glassing

        premium_icon Man loses eye after Christmas glassing

        Crime “The defendant thought he was taking money..."

        Shocking moment during 12-year-old’s appearance in court

        premium_icon Shocking moment during 12-year-old’s appearance in court

        Crime The boy had already spent 82 days in detention

        ‘Tough old fella’: Australia’s oldest horse dies

        premium_icon ‘Tough old fella’: Australia’s oldest horse dies

        Pets & Animals Calypso, believed to be Australia’s oldest horse, has died.