Tweed’s romantic hot spots revealed

LOVED UP: From world-class produce, hatted restaurants and Australia’s best beach, The Tweed Tourism Co believes our region is undoubtedly the best place to celebrate love. Picture: Supplied.

ALL the ingredients for a romantic day out are available right here on the Tweed according to a tourism expert.

From world-class produce, hatted restaurants and Australia's best beach, The Tweed Tourism Co believes our region is undoubtedly the best place to celebrate love.

General manager Bradley Nardi has named just a handful of spots in the Tweed to help swoon your love this Valentine's Day.

Mr Nardi said a dip at Cabarita, recently named Australia's best beach, followed by a healthy brunch at one of the many vibrant cafes was a great start.

Cabarita Beach was named Australia’s best beach for 2020 by Tourism Australia. Picture: Trevor Worden.

He said a romantic river cruise with views of Australia's most iconic mountain may be on the cards.

"Jumping on a river cruise is a special way to really take in the majestic vista that is Wollumbin Mount Warning," Mr Nardi said.

To continue scoring brownie points with your significant other, Mr Nardi suggested following up the river cruise with a wander through the Tweed Regional Gallery before enjoying a delicious meal.

"The accolades for the Tweed Regional Gallery and Margaret Olley Art Centre put it at the forefront of regional galleries in Australia," he said.

"How about a special dinner to finish a special day?"

"The Australian Good Food Guide has called Pipit in Pottsville literally the best regional restaurant in the land.

"Need we say more?"

For more romantic ideas and inspiration, visit visitthetweed.com.au.