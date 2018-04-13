Tweed's Short-term holiday letting industry in the clear

TWEED Shire Council will defer legal action against unauthorised or non- compliant short-term holiday letting (STHL) users, as it awaits the New South Wales Government's STHL legislative and planning policy controls.

The decision comes after a number of STHL operators were concerned following a press release issued in February stating the council would start "a crackdown” on STHL users in the shire.

STHL operator Paul McMahon told councillors during community access on Thursday, the whole industry was confused about the council's actions.

"We had to tell people the day before Easter that they can't come because we didn't know what was going on,” Mr McMahon said.

"At this stage we need the certainty until the legislation comes through.

"It's a full-on legitimate business that has no rulebook. We need to know where we are, what we're doing and if this is an industry the Tweed wants.”

Council's planning director Vince Connell said complaints made against any STHL properties may still warrant an investigation by officers.

"We are acting on complaints only, we are not actively trying to go out and find compliance issues,” Mr Connell said.

"The (original) resolution was created because we are currently taking legal action against 6 Beason Court, (Casuarina).

"That's why the officers took the initiative to put out a media release to try to give some clarity about the issue. (The deferral) might give some sort of certainly that we're not on some sort of campaign, which we're not.”