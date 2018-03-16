Tweed's sister act a hard one to follow

SISTER ACT: Tweed siblings Mariah and Leah Jones have made the Queensland Surf Lifesaving Championships every year since nippers.

SISTER ACT: Tweed siblings Mariah and Leah Jones have made the Queensland Surf Lifesaving Championships every year since nippers. Scott Powick

SOME may have been there for longer, but the Jones sisters are the evergreens of Greenmount Beach.

Every year, without fail, since they were nippers, Mariah Jones, 24, and Leah Jones, 21, have represented Tweed Heads and Coolangatta Surf Life Saving Club at the state championships.

Ahead of this weekend's Queensland Surf Lifesaving Championships on the Sunshine Coast, the sisters said it was powerful to reflect on their dedication to their local club over more than a decade.

"I hadn't reflected on how we'd done all the state champs up until now so it's pretty exciting,” Mariah said.

"To think that we're at our young age but we've been doing it for so long is quite crazy. We love being part of that atmosphere and love the sport.”

Leah said it was the friendships the pair had made that kept them coming back to compete.

"We've met so many people along the way and I think that's why we stay in it,” she said.

"We have so many friends from other clubs that we've met through competitive lifesaving.”

The Jones' love their club, too.

"We're the oldest club in Queensland and there's a lot of generational families here. You see some families that have three and four generations in the club, which is awesome,” Mariah said.

With 17 years in a row competing at the state champs between them, the sisters say they could do it forever.

"It's one of those sports that I don't think you can get over,” Mariah said.

Leah said it was the friends they made that kept her coming back.