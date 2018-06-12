Tweed's third Titan

TOUCH AND GO: Tarryn Aiken grew up playing rugby league, but when she switched to touch footy, her game went to another level. Aiken is now playing for the Titans in the inaugural NRL Touch Premiership League.

TOUCH AND GO: Tarryn Aiken grew up playing rugby league, but when she switched to touch footy, her game went to another level. Aiken is now playing for the Titans in the inaugural NRL Touch Premiership League. Scott Powick

And then there were three.

With Chinderah link Tarryn Aiken making her debut in the gold and blue, the Tweed now has a trio of Gold Coast Titans running around in NRL competitions.

Aiken joined Titans captain Ryan James and kicker Michael Gordon to make C-Bus Stadium her footy home after she was selected to the Titans' historic inaugural squad in the NRL Touch Premiership, a six-team league where elite touch football sides aligned with NRL clubs play matches as curtain-raisers to NRL games.

The season consists of six games plus a final.

Queensland teams (Gold Coast Titans, Brisbane Broncos and North Queensland Cowboys) and NSW teams (Parramatta Eels, West Tigers and Newcastle Knights) are split into two pools, with the winner of each pool progressing into the grand final to be held on the Gold Coast next month.

Tarryn Aiken is playing in the inaugural NRL Touch Premiership League with the Gold Coast Titans. Scott Powick

Aiken and the Titans got their campaign off to the perfect start against the Cowboys last month with a 9-6 win in Townsville.

After graduating from Tweed River High last year, 18-year-old Aiken, who is now studying psychology at Griffith University, has had a whirlwind year, establishing herself as one of touch footy's brightest prospects.

Aiken made her debut for Australia in April at the 2018 Open Trans Tasman tournament in Rotorua, New Zealand, where the women's side knocked off the Kiwis in a three-game series.

Her next international assignment could be at the Youth Under 20 World Cup in Malaysia later this year, with squads soon to be announced.

For now, Aiken says she is loving every minute of the journey that has taken her from a rugby league player to touch prodigy who

has represented NSW schools, Queensland, Australia and now an NRL franchise.

"I love this sport because it is always providing a great challenge, and the friendships and memories

I have made have already been incredible,” she

said.

Aiken will next suit up in the NRL Touch Premiership when the Titans meets the Broncos on Sunday, July 15 at C-Bus Stadium on the Gold Coast.