Tweed's top 5 development projects for 2018

Tweed Hospital's new site is still unknown. Scott Powick

1. Tweed Hospital

THE decision on the location of the new Tweed Hospital is only weeks away from being announced.

The New South Wales Government confirmed late last year that a $534million hospital will be built somewhere in the shire after ongoing calls for new services were made by the community, hospital staff and Tweed Daily News.

While a few possible sites have been suggested, including the future Kings Forest estate and on the Cudgen Plateau, the government set out clear guidelines that the nominated land will have to be within the area extending from Tweed Heads to Pottsville and up to 10-15km inland.

Development is expected to commence late 2018.

A NSW Water Police hub will be built on the Tweed. SCOTT POWICK

2. Water Police hub

CONSTRUCTION is under way on the new $3 million marine hub at the Tweed Marina.

The permanent facility will house the NSW Water Police, Roads and Maritime Services and NSW Fisheries.

While there's no certain date for completion of the project, the foundations have been laid at the new site.

The water police will have access to a 19m vessel that can travel more than 100km to help with investigations into shipment of illicit drugs.

Tweed Shire Council will continue its flood repairs throughout 2018. SCOTT POWICK

3. Flood damage repairs

TWEED Shire Council will continue to repair flood damaged areas across the region throughout 2018.

Council confirmed there is still a lot to do in terms of repairing some of its assets but the major projects expected to be undertaken this year will largely focus on repairing major roads, including Tweed Valley Way, South Murwillumbah at Blacks Drain.

Council now estimates the March 2017 flood caused approximately $28.9 million of damage to roads and bridges.

Work is continuing on repairing 37 roads in areas like Burringbar and South Murwillumbah.

Flood damage work will also be carried out on about 50 more jobs across the shire once council finishes its investigation and design of the repairs.

These jobs are expected to be awarded by April and will account for the bulk of the shire's roads repair bill at about $16 million but might not be completed by the end of 2018.

An aerial shot of the proposed Cobaki development. Contributed - Leda

4. Cobaki full steam ahead

AS TWEED makes good use of the current property boom, another 464 lots at Cobaki have been granted approval.

The announcement of the approved second development application by Leda Holdings late last year is in addition to the 500 lots already marked for the site near the Gold Coast Airport.

While there's been no set date made for when the building or sale of the lots will begin, Leda is continuing to complete bulk earth works in time for the estimated start date of 2019.

Once completed, the township of Cobaki will have 5500 homes catering for 14,000 residents.

Other big real estate projects that are expected to continue to take shape throughout 2018 include Leda's other massive development Kings Forest, a 4500-residential estate between Kingscliff and Cabarita, as well as Terranora's Altitute Aspire, a 280-home estate off Fraser Drive.

Works to improve Clarrie Hall Dam will continue in 2018. Tweed Daily News Archives

5. Improving Clarrie Hall Dam

TWEED Shire Council will continue to carry out its 10-year plan to raise Clarrie Hall Dam ensuring future water security is available for the region's increasing population.

During 2018, council will continue with all the studies needed for planning applications, including environmental studies and follow up survey work.

Council approved the New South Wales Public Works Advisory concept design proposal in February, 2017.

The Clarrie Hall Dam raising concept design will cost $745,196 and would take about 18 months or more before going to public consultation. Other council projects expected to be carried out in 2018 include the completion of the Kingscliff Foreshore redevelopment project and caravan park, the refurbishment of the toilet block at Point Danger, the Bray Park Weir tidal protection program and various projects associated with the $52 million capital works program.

Council will also be finishing the works on Tumbulgum Rd, Murwillumbah, as well as fixing black spots on Tweed Valley Way at Tumbulgum and along Kyogle Rd.