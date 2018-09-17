Tweed's top businesses make the cut for regional awards

WINNERS: 2018 BEATS Winners Varela & Swift Pharmacy from Murwillumbah have been named finalists in the 2018 Northern Rivers Regional Business Awards.

WINNERS: 2018 BEATS Winners Varela & Swift Pharmacy from Murwillumbah have been named finalists in the 2018 Northern Rivers Regional Business Awards. Scott Powick

THE TWEED'S top businesses are finally getting the recognition they deserve, ahead of the 2018 Northern Rivers Regional Business Awards.

The NSW Business Chamber revealed its finalists for the awards over the weekend, with at least one Tweed business making the cut for almost every category.

The awards celebrate business excellence across a number of diverse categories, including health care, retail, education, technology, manufacturing and tourism.

Businesses from Byron Bay, Ballina, Lismore, Clarence Valley and Tweed Shire all have a shot at claiming the top spot at being crowned business of the year in their field of excellence.

Northern Rivers Regional Manager Jane Laverty said this year's list of finalists from the Tweed showcased the region was becoming a major contender for business excellence.

"This is a real stand out year for the Tweed in the regional awards,” Ms Laverty said.

2018 BEATS Awards - Excellece in Small Business < Employees - Potager ( A Kitchen Garden ) Scott Powick

"We have a strong contingent from the Tweed and that's a result of the Business Excellence Awards Tweed Shire (BEATS).

"The BEATS Awards gave the Tweed businesses a real step up in terms of opportunity.

"Through the BEATS awards the winners get to come through to the regional business awards for judging automatically.

"It's not an automatic entry into becoming a finalist but it's a lovely way for businesses to be given a chance.

"Most of the Tweed finalists have come through the BEATS award but some have come in directly, like Stone and Wood, Mt Warning Tours and Blue Ginger Picnics.”

Ms Laverty said she believed the support of local chambers allowed a wide range of businesses to succeed in their field.

"There's a strength of Tweed business because there's such a diversity of enterprise in the Tweed,” she said.

"There's not a category here without a Tweed business, except the excellence in export category. There's great representation in innovation, social enterprise and employer of choice.”

Small business shines at 2018 BEATS Awards

Murwillumbah business bathes in awards glory

Murwillumbah and District Chamber of Commerce spokesperson and Mt Warning Tours operator Michael Simmons said it was encouraging to see Tweed business competing alongside other strong business districts.

"There's great diversity in businesses across the entire Tweed these days and it brings to our meetings and our membership greater opportunity for businesses to work closely together and collaborate,” Mr Simmons said. "The chamber provides a platform for that to happen and we're seeing some good results from those connections.”

Mr Simmons said the success of this year's BEATS Awards, which were held at Seagulls Club in July, provided a great platform for local business.

"It really does demonstrate how BEATS has worked well for Murwillumbah business who have gotten so involved in it over the years,” he said.

"Out of the businesses involved with the Murwillumbah business chambers, many have have gotten though to the 2018 Northern Rivers Regional Business Awards finals.”

2018 BEATS Awards - Excellece in Professional Services - Mayberry Meldrum Anderson Scott Powick

The following Tweed based businesses have been announced among 70 finalists in the 2018 Northern Rivers Regional Business Awards:

Caitlyn Knight, SAE Group

Persephone Cousins Somnifera Soap

Sky Swift, Valera and Swift Pharmacy

Keith Byrne, Ozganics Australia

Sunshine Sugar

Mt Warning Tours

Potager A Kitchen Garden

SAE Group

Stone and Wood Brewing Co

Valera and Swift Pharmacy

Southern Cross Credit Union

Yaru Water and Mount Warning Spring Water

Blue Ginger Picnics

Bridal Bible Weddings

Geological George

Laurence Irvine Chiropractic

IC Signs

Mayberry Meldrum Anderson

EcOasis Resort

Tweed Chamber of Commerce and Industry

The winners will be announced at a gala dinner to be held at Elements of Byron on October 13.