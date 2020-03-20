Menu
Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School was wmong the top 10 performing schools on the Tweed. Picture: Scott Powick.
News

Tweed’s top NAPLAN schools revealed

Geoff Egan
20th Mar 2020 2:24 PM
TWEED'S top performing NAPLAN schools have been revealed following the 2019 results release.

Students in Year 3, 5, 7 and 9 took part in the controversial nationwide standardised test in May.

The test is designed to measure students in literacy and numeracy and track progress.

Across the Tweed region found Year 3 and Year 5 students at St Ambrose Catholic Primary School got an average NAPLAN score of 489.1 - the area's top performing primary school.

Scroll down to see the top 10 performing schools

The second best performing primary school was Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School where the average result was 488.1 for Year 3 and Year 5 students.

The third best performing primary school was Sathya Sai College where the schoolwide average score was 480.2.

Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School was Tweed's top performing high school.

There Year 7 and Year 9 students received an average NAPLAN score of 589.4.

The second best performing high school was Mount St Patrick College where the average score was 568.2, while the third best performing school was St Joseph's College where the average score was 563.3.

The NAPLAN test remains controversial with the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority, the federal body responsible for developing national curriculum and assessment, this year revamping the MySchool website where school's NAPLAN results are publicly displayed.

Focus groups across the country found MySchool was difficult to navigate and was filled with technical language and jargon.

ACARA also had to further explain on the website the benefits of NAPLAN and MySchool to parents.

Tweed's top 10 performing primary schools:

  • St Ambrose Catholic Primary School: 489.1 points
  • Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School: 488.1 points
  • Sathya Sai College: 480.2 points
  • St James' Primary School: 474.5 points
  • Mount St Patrick Primary School: 471.7 points
  • St Anthony's Primary School: 470.4 points
  • Terranora Public School: 467.0 points
  • Bogangar Public School: 467.0 points
  • St Joseph's Primary School, South Murwillumbah: 466.4 points
  • St Joseph's Primary School, Tweed Heads: 464.2 points 

Tweed's top 10 performing high schools:

  • Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School: 589.4 points
  • Mount St Patrick College: 568.2 points
  • St Joseph's College: 563.3 points
  • Tweed Valley Adventist College: 554.5 points
  • Bhaktivedanta Swami Gurukula School: 553.3 points
  • Sathya Sai College: 546.7 points
  • Wollumbin High School: 542.3 points
  • Kingscliff High School: 538.3 points
  • Banora Point High School: 537.9 points
  • Murwillumbah High School: 532.2 points

