Tweed's true ISC test comes this afternoon

VICTORY: Tweed Seagulls celebrate Treymain Spry's second try against Easts at Langlands Park.

VICTORY: Tweed Seagulls celebrate Treymain Spry's second try against Easts at Langlands Park. Michael Doyle

RUGBY LEAGUE: Riding a wave of confidence and momentum, Tweed and Sunshine Coast head into tomorrow's Intrust Super Cup game keen on stamping their premiership credentials.

Tweed are at home for the blockbuster round 12 clash, welcoming a Falcons outfit on top of the ladder and undefeated in 2019.

The Seagulls have won their last five matches and have climbed into outright fourth on the table, but a win over the Falcons would be a warning shot to the rest of the league. The Falcons are undefeated for a reason.

They are a complete side across the paddock and look destined to have success at the business end fo the year.

Seagulls coach Ben Woolf said this weekend's match was the most important his side has played in this season.

"The game is important in that it will give us a good gauge of how we are travelling in relation to the top team,” Woolf said.

"The Falcons do all the little things well and have a really classy back-line.

"They give limited opportunities and will punish you if you give them any.”

Seagulls second-row forward Will Matthews is in doubt after picking up a rib injury in last week's win.

Woolf said he would give Matthews every chance to play.

"He is a very good player, good defender and works hard in attack,” Woolf said.

Kick-off for the round 12 Intrust Super Cup clash will be at 2pm.