All three Tweed teams play in local derbies this weekend in a huge round of NRRRL finals footy at Les Burger Field, Cabarita.
Tweed's unprecedented super Sunday

Steve Vivian
by
30th Aug 2018 5:00 AM

CLUB officials say they've never seen anything like it.

Including local derbies in First and Reserve Grade preliminary finals, grand final spots are on the line for all three Tweed clubs this Sunday as Cabarita sets itself to host the biggest day of NRRRL footy ever in the Tweed.

Over 3000 spectators are expected to descend on the Tweed Coast Raiders' home-ground, Les Burger Field, which will play host to Sunday's four-fixture preliminary finals smorgasbord.

The fencing goes up at Les Burger Field ahead of Sunday's preliminary finals fixtures.
Raiders' president Josh Sattler said footy fans around town should be getting excited.

"From a local's perspective, how it's panned out is better than hosting the grand final,” Sattler said.

"We've got multiple local derbies, and with all local teams in action we're expecting a bigger crowd than grand final day.”

There will be plenty of parking space around Cabarita, with the Aussie Rules ground behind Les Burger Field to be used for car parks

The Tweed Coast Raiders, lead by first-year coach Brent Kite, take on Murwillumbah this Sunday for a spot in the grand final.
But be advised to get to the ground early, with the club expecting upwards of 3,000 fans to rush the gates.

"We usually get 1500 to a typical local derby, but because we have a couple I'd expect a much bigger crowd,” Sattler said.

The hordes will be no problem for the local pitch, with canteen, bar and toilet facilities on both sides of the ground.

With perfect weather forecast, Sattler said he can't wait for one of the biggest days in Tweed NRRRL folklore.

"I don't think we've seen anything like this before,” he said.

"You'll definitely have to get in early and get a great position. It should be a fantastic day for all clubs.”

Ladies League Tag

10.30am - Tweed Coast Raiders vs Byron Bay Red Devils - Winner to play Marist Brothers

Under 18

11.45am - Ballina Seagulls vs Lower Clarence Magpies - Winner to play Cudgen Hornets

Reserve Grade

1.10pm - Cudgen Hornets vs Murwillumbah - Winner to play Marist Brothers

First Grade

2.45pm - Tweed Coast Raiders vs Murwillumbah - Winner to play Ballina Seagulls

- All preliminary finals this Sunday are to be played at Les Burger Field, Cabarita.

Tweed Daily News

