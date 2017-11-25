Menu
Login
News

Tweed's very own Blankety Blanks heading for US

IN DEMAND: Radio 97 Breakfast host Scott Mayman.
IN DEMAND: Radio 97 Breakfast host Scott Mayman. Scott Powick

IN JUNE this year, Tweed radio station Radio 97 launched its own radio version of the popular TV show Blankety Blanks.

Locally the game was well received but what was not expected was an email from the US, expressing interest in the segment.

"At first, I thought it was a joke when I received the email,” breakfast announcer Scott Mayman said during the initial stages of the US discussion.

"The email was from someone I worked with in Kansas City radio nearly 17 years ago and he had heard of this game that I had streamlined for radio purposes.”

The segment aired on Radio 97 throughout June and was hugely successful, with prize giveaways to contestants who had to pick a red or blue team.

"I had to recreate it for the purposes of radio so it's been specially modified,” Mr Mayman said.

The American version of Blankety Blanks is called Match Game, which airs on the US ABC TV Network.

"The Americans never thought that the fun of the game could be redesigned for radio, so in essence the US is learning something from Australia,” Mr Mayman said.

"We'll see how it plays out. I know there are a lot of legal issues to deal with and I must make sure it does not infringe on the copyright of the American TV version.

"It's too early to say where this will lead but it's sure good to say, hey, we are teaching the Yanks a thing or two.”

Mr Mayman couldn't say if the radio edition of Blankety Blanks would be making a return to Radio 97.

"There's a lot of time, effort and good-will involved, not to mention the need for a sponsor.　 　I know the June broadcast was very popular so I might replay it in January to test if there's enough interest for a fresh version in 2018”.

* Catch Scotty for breakfast each weekday morning on Radio 97 at FM104.1 or 103.5FM.

Topics:  blankety blanks radio 97 scott mayman

Tweed Daily News
M'bah bank $1.7m raid mystery lives on

M'bah bank $1.7m raid mystery lives on

Cold case robbery, the 'biggest of its kind', celebrates 39 years this week.

Sweeping view of Tweed saved

FINAL TOUCHES: Artist Andy Reimanis has finished restoring the Tweed Valley panorama, which was salvaged after the March floods.

The tweed valley is on show in cbd.

Flood forces Murwillumbah's only Baptist church to close

The Murwillumbah Baptist Church is closing after 100 years, a sad day for the local Church goers ; Former Church Pastr John Giles

THE March flood has claimed yet another victim.

Dragons take to harbour to help children in need

PADDLES AT THE READY: Kathy Afflick, Colleen Drysdale, Margaret Puttand, Claire Irving and Julie Castles of Tweed Dragons are keen for the Kids in Need fundraiser at Jack Evans Boat Harbour this weekend.

Major fundraiser for Kids in Need returns to Tweed

Local Partners